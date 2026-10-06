VisionQuest's Villain Officially Breaks an 18-Year MCU Rule

Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series VisionQuest is bringing back one of the MCU's most intriguing villains, and his return will break an 18-year MCU rule in a peculiar way. The show, which marks the final installment of the WandaVision trilogy, premieres October 14 on Disney+. Beyond its main villain, the series mixes characters who have been in the MCU for ages, from James D'Arcy's JARVIS to Iron Man's Faran Tahir as Raza, with some who are just making their live-action debut. The presence of one of those newcomers beside the show's big bad is what breaks this longstanding MCU record.

VisionQuest brings Ultron back to live-action for the first time since Avengers: Age of Ultron 11 years ago. Ultron is set to be the show's central antagonist, but Marvel is bringing someone else alongside him: his bride from the comics, Jocasta, played by T'Nia Miller. This marks the first time since the MCU began in 2008 that Marvel has brought back a prominent, already established villain while also introducing another villain who is that villain's spouse.

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In the comics, they are one of the most troubled pairings in Marvel lore, and it will be interesting to see how their dynamic plays out in VisionQuest. In the source material, Ultron created Jocasta to be his bride, basing her brain patterns on Janet van Dyne's, in 1977's The Avengers #162, but she eventually rebelled against him and aided the Avengers in taking him down. Her chip even made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in Age of Ultron, so her arrival has been a long time coming.

The MCU's take on the character shares plenty of design DNA with Ultron. Marvel's latest VisionQuest footage gives Miller's character her full reveal. Jocasta appears with glowing red eyes, metallic facial lines, and a forehead jewel that recalls Vision's own design. The teaser also shows her fighting Paul Bettany's Vision, confirming she will physically oppose him as a villain alongside Ultron, a power couple set to put the heroes through the wringer.

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When Miller's casting first emerged in 2025, her character was described as "cunning and powerful" and "driven by revenge." That description establishes that Jocasta won't be the heroic android she becomes in the comics, although it's possible she betrays Ultron later.

The closest Marvel has come to this rule-breaking villain dynamic before was the return of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Ayelet Zurer's Vanessa Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel's 2025 reboot of the Netflix Daredevil series. However, the pair's return followed their appearances across multiple seasons of the Netflix show, which means both were well established before Born Again. This sets them apart from Ultron and Jocasta, with Ultron being the only established villain between the two.

The other instance of Marvel coming close was when Aubrey Plaza was introduced as Rio Vidal, aka Lady Death, in the second installment of the WandaVision trilogy, Agatha All Along, opposite Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, who had played a villain in the trilogy's first series. The show established that the two witches were a couple for centuries.

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer even touched on their dynamic to Collider, revealing that she and the team "did a lot of work in the writers' room to build the history of these two women. What ended up on the page wasn't all of that. It was, 'Where they are now?' And there were times where we were like, 'Is it enough? Is it clear?' Because in our minds, they were married, in some witchy way. And we were like, 'We need to make that apparent.'"

However, Harkness isn't the villain of Agatha All Along, which keeps her pairing with Rio from counting as a villain couple, even though she, like Ultron, was already an established antagonist when her show began. Instead of the pair teaming up, they fight each other tooth and nail, with Agatha ultimately giving her life to Rio to save Billy Maximoff.

Before Jocasta and Ultron team up in VisionQuest, the MCU has featured several memorable male-female villain pairings that captivated audiences, and they’re worth going over before the Disney+ series airs.

Popular Villain Partners Featured in the MCU

Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive

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Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive entered the MCU together in Avengers: Infinity War as two of Thanos' most dangerous followers. Their first mission sent them after Wanda Maximoff and Vision in Scotland, where they nearly secured the Mind Stone before Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon intervened.

The film never directly explained their marriage, but Marvel Comics identifies Proxima and Corvus as spouses. Michael James Shaw, who played Corvus, described their MCU relationship as a "dark marriage," adding, "they have each other's back in battle." That bond came through in how naturally they fought together.

They also featured in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, but the film gave them little time to expand their relationship. Even so, their coordinated attacks in Infinity War made them quite memorable.

Loki and Sylvie

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Loki and Sylvie began as enemies in Loki. Loki initially helped the Time Variance Authority track Sylvie through different points in time, while she fought to destroy the organization that had taken control of her life. Their conflict changed after they became stranded together on Lamentis.

Marvel later described their connection as a love story. That relationship became complicated because Loki and Sylvie are variants of the same being, but the series framed their bond as a way for both characters to understand themselves.

Both eventually moved away from their villainous pasts, with Loki ultimately sacrificing his freedom to protect his friends and hold the timelines together, becoming the God of Stories at the center of the multiverse.

Wilson and Vanessa Fisk

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Wilson and Vanessa Fisk remain one of Marvel's clearest examples of love growing alongside power. Their relationship began in the original Daredevil, where Vanessa accepted Wilson's criminal world rather than asking him to leave it. Daredevil: Born Again later brought that dynamic back with higher stakes.

Wilson pursued political control as New York's mayor, while Vanessa managed the criminal operation he left behind. She made deals, protected their interests, and proved willing to use violence when the situation demanded it. Their bond is so strong that even after secrets and betrayal damage their trust, their shared hunger for control keeps pulling them back into the same orbit.

Agatha Harkness and Death

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Agatha All Along slowly revealed the history between Agatha Harkness and Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal. Rio initially appeared as just another witch before the series identified her as Death, Agatha's former lover and one of the MCU's most powerful beings. Their scenes harbored years of affection, resentment, and unresolved pain without requiring lengthy explanations. The finale gave their relationship a tragic ending through Agatha's sacrifice.