Marvel Studios Resurrects Dead Phase 5 Villain In Official New Photo

Marvel Studios just unveiled the best look yet at a now-resurrected dead villain from Phase 5. Over the years, various MCU characters have come back from the dead, making their way back from what seemed to be the great beyond and serving a major role for the franchise going forward. It happened with Bucky, it happened with Vision, and it has been rumored to be happening with Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda aka Scarlet Witch.

However, fans got a look at a different thought-to-be-dead Marvel character thanks to some new behind-the-scenes glimpses at Phase 5's Agatha All Along series. While Kathryn Hahn's series villain, Agatha Harkness, was killed and returned as a ghost at the end of her spell-binding streaming series, it does not seem like her time in the franchise is done.

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Agatha All Along revealed a resurrected version of Hahn's Agatha character.

Marvel Studios

The image was posted on Agatha costume designer Daniel Selon's website, showing the best look yet at what Ghost Agatha looked like on set before her spectral visual effects were applied.

Marvel Studios

In the set photos, she is wearing an ornate purple dress and sporting stark white hair, which fans had only seen obscured by a computer-generated ghostly sheen.

Marvel Studios

This came paired with a stunning concept art piece of Hahn's Ghost Agatha character, with large arcs of lightning spewing from her hands and purple chaos magic energy collecting behind her.

Marvel Studios

Fans may remember Agatha sacrificed herself to thwart the plans of Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal/Death in Agatha All Along's finale, leaving her as a ghost by the time the credits rolled.

Marvel Studios

It is exciting that, thanks to these new pictures, fans finally got a clear glimpse at what this reincarnated take on the character would have looked like had she not been a ghost.

Agatha All Along ran from September to October 2024 on Disney+. It told the story of Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision villain, Agatha Harkness, as she assembled a coven to take on the challenges of the mysterious Witches' Road. Hahn was joined by a stacked cast of characters and actors in the series, including Joe Locke as Teen/Wiccan, Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Aubrey Plaza as Death/Rio Vidal, and Sasheer Zamata as Jennifer "Jen" Kale.

Will Agatha Ever Come Back to Life in the MCU?

With Agatha now dead in the MCU, plenty of questions have been raised about her future in the franchise and whether she will ever be seen living again.

It is assumed, as teased at the end of Agatha All Along, that wherever Joe Locke's Wiccan pops up next, Agatha will come along. At the end of her Disney+ series, the super-powered sorceress had tied her fate to Locke's teenage character as he ventured out to find his long-lost brother, Tommy Maximoff.

Recent rumors suggest this story will be picked up in the long-teased Young Avengers project, which is said to star Locke, his on-screen brother, and other big names like Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop.

Word is that the Young Avengers project could see the teenage team attempting to bring Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch back from the dead. Perhaps, Agatha could also get in on that action, coming back to life alongside her former spell-slinging adversary.