2026's WandaVision Sequel Will Abandon 1 Beloved Mainstay from the Original Show

VisionQuest will be leaving behind a mainstay from the WandaVision franchise, despite the show carrying on its legacy. Because 2026 will also see the releases of Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, VisionQuest is flying entirely under the radar. However, it will be bringing the first MCU trilogy on Disney+ to an end, and is set to explore some interesting aspects that were set up in other projects.

Agatha Harkness, who was WandaVision's main villain and a main character in Agatha All Along, will not be the main villain in VisionQuest. Instead, Marvel Studios has already confirmed that Ultron will return to the MCU in VisionQuest to serve as the Disney+ show's primary adversary.

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VisionQuest will close out the trilogy of shows that began with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along. While it has not been outright confirmed whether the upcoming series will feature Agatha Harkness, it is unlikely that she will be a primary focus of Vision's show despite being an integral part of the first two installments in the WandaVision 'trilogy.'

It is important to remember that, at the end of Agatha All Along, Agatha sacrificed herself to save Billy, and eventually became a ghost. So, in a way, Agatha ceased being a villain in general, and went through a physical transformation (becoming a ghost) in the process.

Not a lot has been revealed about Ultron's role in VisionQuest, or his motivations as the project's main antagonist, but it has been made clear that he will be the outright villain of the show.

A trailer for VisionQuest has not been released publicly yet, but some footage was shown to those who attended New York Comic-Con. In that trailer, Spader was showcased as Ultron, both in human and robot form. Many who saw the trailer compared it to WandaVision's trailer, saying that something was clearly off and that it could have been showcasing a fantasy inside of Vision's head, because all of Tony Stark's AIs appeared in their human forms, including Ultron.

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It is also worth noting that, in the trailer, someone said, "You're a ghost haunting her footsteps." That voice was implied to be Ultron's, teasing that he will try to turn Vision against himself and sow seeds of self-doubt.

The trailer was careful not to really give anything away about the plot or how Ultron will fit into it, but fans have some theories about how the supervillain will be involved.

For example, some believe that, when Vision transferred his memories to the White Vision body, it could have awakened Ultron's buried subconscious. For reference, in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ultron began uploading his subconscious into Vision's body before he was stopped. However, that part of his subconscious is still likely buried in there and alive somehow, and could make itself known to Vision in the upcoming series.

It seems as though VisionQuest will very much be a character study of Vision and his past, which Ultron is a major part of. So, Ultron will be the main villain, but the events of WandaVision will still have major implications on the series.

Is VisionQuest a True WandaVision Sequel?

While the show is abandoning certain key elements like Agatha Harkness, VisionQuest has been marketed as the last installment of a Disney+ trilogy that began with WandaVision. That seems to be the case, but Vision actor Paul Bettany pulled back the curtain and explained what fans can expect from the series, as well as how it ties in to WandaVision.

Specifically, during a panel at Los Angeles Comic-Con 2025 (as shared by Not Another Marvel Channel via YouTube), Bettany explained that the show is "fantastic," and that "in the same way that WandaVision was about grief," VisionQuest is "sort of about intergenerational trauma:"

"I can't say too much about that. We've already shot it, so I've already explored it. I saw a lot of it just yesterday, and it's fantastic. I'm really excited for you all to see it. It's about lots of things, and it's super exciting, but, in the same way that 'WandaVision' was about grief, and if you said that before, you'd say, 'Oh, I'm not sure if I want to watch that show,' but it's sort of about intergenerational trauma."

Wanda Maximoff actress Elizabeth Olsen, who was also present at the panel, jokingly said, "Sounds fun, Paul!" while Bettany added that the show will have an important message about being who "you think you are, despite what anybody else might say," similar to WandaVision:

"And it's about fathers and sons, and denial of pain, and denial of your own truth, and coming to terms with who and what you are, and what you could be. You know what I mean? I think one of the things that is really powerful about the character is that he's always in a state of flux and change. I think that's really important for people, and important for what turns out to be the fans of 'WandaVision,' and, I guess, our lane in the Marvel universe is that you are the person that you think you are, despite what anybody else might say. That's it."

However, the actor was then specifically asked if the show is a direct sequel to WandaVision. Surprisingly, Bettany revealed that it is not, but that it is "absolutely part of the trilogy," and also is about "the love of Wanda and Vision:"

"No, but I would say it's absolutely part of the trilogy. And, of course, it remains, on some very deep level, about the love of Wanda and Vision."

Although Bettany says that the upcoming Disney+ series is not a direct sequel, it will still follow a lot of the stories set up in WandaVision, and if WandaVision had not happened, VisionQuest would not be happening. The fact that the show will not directly follow up on all of WandaVision's threads seems to dash the hopes that Agatha will be a major part of the story.

There are still some ties, like the inclusion of Tommy Maximoff. Perhaps, at the very least, a post-credits scene could see Tommy reuniting with his brother, Billy, which would ultimately need to bring Agatha back into the fray, given her ghostly association with Joe Locke's Maximoff twin.