James Gunn's DCU Officially Reveals Its 6th Superhero Team

Half a dozen superhero teams have now taken center stage as part of James Gunn's expanding DC Universe. Gunn has pulled back the curtain on a massive and already thriving cinematic universe since the end of 2024, with major heroes and villains already deep into their tenures as power players in the story. This includes a handful of teams and groups, on both the protagonists' and antagonists' sides, that have delivered exciting action in the DC universe over the last two years.

The first season of DC Studios' Lanterns centers on Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, Earth's Green Lantern and his protegé. While the two started off only a few months into their partnership, the middle of the season shows them working more closely as a team on the investigation they have uncovered in Rushville, Nebraska. This makes Stewart and Jordan the sixth team of heroes in the greater DC Universe.

DC Studios

The first of these teams is the DCU's take on Task Force X, more commonly known as the Suicide Squad, which last included members like Idris Elba's Bloodsport, Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, and John Cena's Peacemaker. Should this team return, established characters like Rick Flag Sr. could be prime candidates to join the roster. Additionally, reports detail the introduction of Bane and Deathstroke in their own movie, which could lead to them joining the Suicide Squad as well.

Warner Bros.

Three years later, 2024's Creature Commandos introduced viewers to Task Force M, also led by Amanda Waller and featuring non-human, monstrous prisoners after Congress shut down human deployments. Looking ahead, a few new characters are already confirmed to join the roster, including King Shark, Nosferata, and Khalis.

DC Studios

2025's Superman, the DCU's first theatrically released movie, pulled back the curtain on the Maxwell-Lord-funded Justice Gang, which included Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi's Mr. Terrific. While Anthony Carrigan's Metamorpho may join the team at a later date, they may try to recruit other returning heroes like Milly Alcock's Supergirl and Xolo Maridueña's Blue Beetle.

DC Studios

Peacemaker Season 2 introduced viewers to the Top Trio, a team of superheroes from Earth X that included John Cena's Peacemaker, David Denman's Captain Triumph, and Robert Patrick's White Dragon. While the Top Trio is unlikely to return, Cena's Peacemaker could be brought back on another team in the future, whether it be the Justice Gang or a new version of the Suicide Squad.

DC Studios

Finally, after John Stewart and Hal Jordan's debuts, the larger Green Lantern Corps is expected to make its way into the DCU later, depicted as an intergalactic superhero peacekeeping group. More than a few classic Lanterns could be ripe for an introduction at a later date, including heroes like Kilowog, Alan Scott, Jessica Cruz, and Kyle Rayner.

DC Comics

Other Superhero Teams Coming to the DC Universe

DC Comics

Along with the aforementioned teams, DC Studios is sure to introduce even more hero and villain units as additional projects debut in theaters and on HBO Max. While these teams are all still a ways out from being brought to the big screen, DC Studios has more than its fair share of options for groups to join the franchise.

At the top of this list is a new version of the Justice League, for which David Corenswet's Superman is currently the only confirmed core character that would be part of that group. As fans wait for characters like Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Flash to make their way into the story, the Justice League's first team-up will be a massive moment for the DCU.

Also an option for inclusion is the Birds of Prey, who previously starred in their own solo movie led by Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in 2020. This would be a way to give a female-centric team the spotlight, and while no major names from that group have been cast in the DCU yet, it would give the franchise a unique look into the world of superheroes through a darker set of powered individuals.

As part of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, Gunn also announced a movie for The Authority, but it was shelved indefinitely due to script issues. Often compared to The Boys, this group is known to care little for law, doing anything in their power to get the job at hand done, no matter how violent or aggressive they have to be.