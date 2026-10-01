Creature Commandos Season 2 Thankfully Fixes A Major Season 1 Mistake

Creature Commandos kickstarted James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU when it premiered on HBO Max in December 2024 to much fanfare. The seven-episode series brought back Viola Davis' Amanda Waller and Sean Gunn's Weasel from Gunn's The Suicide Squad, while introducing Rick Flag Sr. to the new continuity. Creature Commandos told a solid story and ranked among the most-streamed shows on the platform during its first week. For all its positives, though, Season 1 had one major issue that its follow-up will officially fix when it arrives in 2027.

Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey confirmed that Season 2 will run 10 episodes, three more than the first season. This is a massive improvement, considering the original seven were arguably too few to tell the story of Amanda Waller's kill squad, Task Force M. Fans enjoyed the show, but the episode count was a letdown, especially since each installment was only around 23 minutes long.

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Those seven chapters had to give audiences a fleshed-out background on each team member while following their mission to assassinate Princess Ilana Rostovic in Pokolistan. The short order notably left the last few episodes feeling rushed, and the payoff set up by the first four didn't land as well for some fans as they had hoped.

Season 2 fixing this problem could make it an upgrade on its predecessor. The expanded episode count is significant because the new season introduces additional characters who need proper arcs and deeper exploration of their identities. Returning faces like G.I. Robot and the Bride are also set to see substantial growth, which will demand more screen time.

G.I. Robot sports a shiny new exterior, with Lorey confirming the machine will have a big part in Season 2. The Bride, meanwhile, will be leading Task Force M, and the season needs room to explore whether she has the patience and skill for the job.

How Creature Commandos Season 2 Could Be Superior to Season 1

It Arrives After a Major DCU Project

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Creature Commandos Season 1 benefited from being the DCU's first entry, with fans rushing to catch a glimpse of the new cinematic universe's tone. Season 2, on the other hand, arrives after the blockbuster Man of Tomorrow, with James Gunn confirming the series will hit streaming "not long after" the Superman sequel. Following a big-screen event like that could be an even bigger boost if the film delivers, since fans will be more enticed to check out the next DC Studios project.

Rick Flag Sr. has also become an important character in the DCU, appearing in Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, and is likely to feature in Man of Tomorrow; his arc from the Superman sequel could carry over into Creature Commandos Season 2.

Refreshed Team Dynamic

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Season 2 introduces a new Task Force M, a development teased in the Season 1 finale. DC Studios unveiled the lineup at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June, confirming a team that mixes old faces with new ones.

The Bride now leads returning members Doctor Phosphorus, Weasel, G.I. Robot, and David Harbour's Eric Frankenstein, whom Lorey described as "hilarious" this time around. The newcomers, some of whom aren't exactly new, include King Shark from The Suicide Squad, Khalis, the kindly 1,000-year-old mummy glimpsed knitting in the finale, and Nosferata, a young vampire.

No More Rushed Storylines

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One of the great strengths of Season 1 was its use of flashbacks, which gave viewers context for each character's background and why they approach situations the way they do. It was an elegant way to tell origin stories. But the limited episode count meant other plot points got squeezed. Rick Flag's romantic affair with Princess Ilana, for example, wasn't explored in great detail.

The finale also rushed through Nina's death and the Bride's revenge, arguably the most emotional arc in the entire show, leaving it undercooked by the time the credits rolled.

Expanding the DCU

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By the time Season 2 wraps, the DCU will feel more fleshed out, giving a clearer picture of the world Gunn is building. The season arrives after major projects like Lanterns, Clayface, and Man of Tomorrow and could touch on elements introduced in those films and shows.

Notably, a report from Nexus Point News claims that Captain Atom will appear as a recurring character, marking the hero's DCU debut. It would reportedly be the Nathaniel Adam version, the character who famously served as the template for Watchmen's Doctor Manhattan. Other significant names from the comics could well join him.

James Gunn Isn't Writing Season 2

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Another notable difference from Season 1 is that someone other than Gunn is in charge of the scripts. Dean Lorey serves as showrunner and lead writer for the new season, working with a full writers' room. He was the showrunner on Season 1 as well, but with Gunn penning all seven episodes. Season 2 potentially topping its predecessor without Gunn in the writer's chair is no slight against the DC Studios co-CEO.

The DCU aims for varied tones, and putting different voices on different projects serves that goal. Gunn has a distinct style, and his fingerprints are visible on every project he touches. In an interconnected universe, it's best not to have one creative voice behind everything.