Maul: Shadow Lord Star Nearly Gives Away Palpatine’s Season 2 Return

Maul actor Sam Witwer may have revealed that Emperor Palpatine will appear in Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2, and that he could be voiced by a familiar Star Wars actor. Maul - Shadow Lord was one of the most successful Star Wars projects of all time. Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni demanded that Lucasfilm Animation improve itself in every aspect, and Shadow Lord was successful. Season 1 followed Witwer’s Maul between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, allowing viewers to look into Maul’s psyche.

In an interview with Collider at FanX during a panel at the event, Maul - Shadow Lord star Sam Witwer talked about Emperor Palpatine’s presence in the first season, while also teasing that he will be brought back in Season 2, but this time in a much greater capacity.

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Specifically, Witwer mentioned that, if Palpatine were to show up again, it most likely would not be in a vision, but instead in the flesh. The actor talked about Shadow Lord and how it focuses on Maul’s “revenge against [Palpatine].”

Notably, Witwer specifically teased that Palpatine could show up in Season 2, as he said that “if at some point we were going to see that character” again, Witwer would most likely not “be playing [him]:”

"I will say something. The show is about revenge against [Palpatine], correct? So let's say that if at some point we were going to see that character outside of [Maul's] head ... I'm not sure I would be playing [him]."

For reference, Palpatine appeared in Maul - Shadow Lord Season 1 briefly, but not as a character who interacted with anyone in the series. Instead, Palpatine showed up during a vision that Maul had in one episode, particularly during a sequence where he relived events from his past.

One of those moments was when he was taken away from Savage Oppress by Palpatine (which didn't actually happen at that point in the timeline), and another was when Palpatine was training Maul.

Notably, since this version of Palpatine only existed inside Maul’s head, Sam Witwer was the actor who voiced him. Instead, in the past, multiple characters voiced Palpatine in animation, but in the Disney era, Ian McDiarmid himself (the actor who played Palpatine in live-action) returned to portray Palpatine, such as in The Bad Batch.

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Therefore, Witwer’s words not only tease that Palpatine will have a presence in Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2, but also indicate that McDiarmid could reprise his role as the Emperor in the upcoming season of the Disney+ show.

McDiarmid is undoubtedly the most recognizable actor when it comes to Palpatine, as fans saw his portrayal of the character in all three Skywalker Saga trilogies, as well as in live-action Disney+ shows and animated series.

Witwer all but confirmed that Palpatine will have a presence in the upcoming season of Shadow Lord, at least based on his comments, but the real question is whether the actor is trying to trick fans for a bigger reveal or appearance.

Could Palpatine Realistically Show Up in Maul - Shadow Lord Season 2?

After hearing Sam Witwer's recent comments regarding Palpatine, one would have to assume that Lucasfilm Animation is planning on including Star Wars' big bad in the upcoming installment of Maul - Shadow Lord. The actor was talking as if Palpatine's return was already something that had been decided, or at least had been discussed.

Obviously, it is absolutely possible that Palpatine could have a role in Shadow Lord Season 2. Darth Vader was included in the final two episodes of Season 1, and fans thought his inclusion felt organic and added to the overarching story being told.

Palpatine and Maul have a lot of history. Star Wars already established that Palpatine took Maul away from his home and the Zabrak race when he was quite young, training him to become a Jedi killer. Most of the trauma that Maul has dealt with throughout the Clone Wars era, and then the rise of the Empire era (which Shadow Lord takes place in), stems from Palpatine, so there is a deep connection between the two characters that could be further fleshed out in the series.

So, no one would be shocked if Palpatine made an appearance in Season 2. Lucasfilm had no problem throwing Vader in Season 1, and Palpatine would make even more sense to be featured in the show than Vader, so fans should prepare for the possibility that he will pop up in at least one or two episodes.