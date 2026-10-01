Superman 2 Will Officially Include 4 Types of Villains

DC Studios' Man of Tomorrow will achieve a major DCU milestone by showcasing different types of villains for David Corenswet's Superman to contend with. The Superman sequel, which hits theaters on July 9, 2027, will center on an unlikely alliance between the titular Kryptonian and Lex Luthor as they face Brainiac's invasion of Earth. While Brainiac is deemed the ultimate big bad and the DCU's most powerful villain in 2027, Man of Tomorrow is slated to include other noteworthy adversaries that could wreak havoc against the planet's defenders, expanding the sequel's villain lineup. These villains risk sabotaging the alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor, adding firepower to Brainiac's forces, and turning Metropolis into a battlefield once again.

Man of Tomorrow is already confirmed to include at least nine Justice League heroes, including Superman, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, and many more. The fact that the number of heroes is growing just as fast explains why the sequel needs several villain types to battle against this alliance of heroes that will be featured in the DCU sequel.

Every Major Villain Type Featured in James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow

Tech-Enhanced

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Due to Lex Luthor's complicated alliance with Superman, the DCU has already proved that it's hard to trust Nicholas Hoult's DC villain. Lex could easily slot into the human villain category, but his confirmed upgrade in Man of Tomorrow elevates him into a different hierarchy.

Superman 2 set photos revealed the best look yet at Lex Luthor's tech-enhanced Warsuit, an ideal piece of machinery that could withstand major blows from Superman and potentially even Brainiac. This upgraded armor, alongside other major enhancements from LuthorCorp, could allow Lex to outmaneuver, out-plan, and close the physical gap with his opponents, meaning that a betrayal could happen anytime.

Despite the tech upgrades, Lex and his genius-level intellect still run the show, indicating that he has a plan under his disposal waiting to be unleashed when the timing is right. Lex will definitely help Superman stop Brainiac but will only do so until it stops serving him.

Extraterrestrial

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Superman 2 will raise the stakes by making an extraterrestrial the main big bad while also being the only reason the alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor exists in the first place. DCU newcomer Lars Eidinger brings Brainiac to life in Man of Tomorrow, serving as a historic villain for the David Corenswet-led sequel as the first live-action Superman movie villain who is neither Luthor nor General Zod.

Brainiac is a superintelligent Coluan defined by hoarding knowledge, shrinking cities, and superhuman strength. The DCU villain is capable of standing toe-to-toe with Superman physically and handling Luthor's mind games at the same time. Brainiac is worse than Lex Luthor, mainly because he doesn't want the spotlight and instead has a twisted craving for Earth that places everyone in jeopardy.

Maxima is another name on the extraterrestrial list. Although DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn debunked Maxima's involvement in Man of Tomorrow, reports claim that Adria Arjona is playing the warrior-queen of Almerac, who is convinced Superman is a worthy romantic mate (though signs point to Arjona playing Wonder Woman instead). Having Maxima in Superman 2 means another extraterrestrial powerhouse is in the cards and could pose irreversible danger to the heroes.

Metahuman

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The DCU's metahumans have been playing an integral role in the broader narrative of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. On the villain side, María Gabriela de Faría's The Engineer is leading the charge in Man of Tomorrow after her memorable debut in 2025's Superman, where she served as a valuable and loyal ally to Lex Luthor.

The Engineer can form weapons, armor, and constructs on the fly, making her a wildcard on the battlefield against any hero she is facing. With Lex forming an alliance with Superman, The Engineer could serve as Lex's eyes and ears from the outside, a Trojan horse waiting to be activated when Lex's potential betrayal surfaces in the sequel.

Human

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The villainous human side of the equation in Man of Tomorrow is headlined by Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., after he was consumed by grief and revenge for the death of his son in The Suicide Squad. Peacemaker Season 2 cemented Rick Flag Sr.'s heel turn after he allied himself with Lex Luthor to help find Salvation and use the dimension as a prison for metahumans (with John Cena's Christopher Smith as the first prisoner).

Rick's antagonistic turn is expected to carry over in Man of Tomorrow as he decides what's next with metahumans while Lex Luthor and Superman are busy dealing with Brainiac. Joining Rick in the background are Lex's LuthorCorp employees, who remain loyal to their boss even though they know he is in the wrong. The lineup includes Sydney Happersen, Otis Berg, Cheryl Kimble, Ali Jessop, and Amanda Marie McCoy. They are now part of ARGUS, giving them a sense of legitimacy to operate and do Lex's biddings in the background while everyone is fighting Brainiac's invasion.