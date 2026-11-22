Matt Reeves' The Batman and The Batman Part II miss out on one core element of superhero movies. Robert Pattinson's turn as Batman began in 2022, when Reeves' grounded, gritty new crime-noir take on the iconic DC character hit cinemas. While the character of Batman has never had inherent superpowers of his own, the world around him is often filled with enhanced super-powered beings, although this wasn't the case in Reeves' The Batman Saga.

Audiences are eagerly awaiting the DC sequel, The Batman: Part 2, which will expand on Reeves' gritty comic book world and bring a fresh wave of challenges for Pattinson's Dark Knight. However, The Batman saga sits outside DC Studios' main continuity, classified as an "Elseworlds" project, and former DC Studios head James Gunn confirmed that the upcoming The Batman 2 will be missing something core to other superhero movies.

While speaking on The Suicide Squad: Is It Canon? The Official Podcast, Gunn reaffirmed that The Batman saga is "very grounded," adding that "there are no superpowers or metahumans." Gunn also added that this is possible outside of the DCU, which is filled with super-powered heroes like Superman and Clayface, due to it being part of the Elseworlds category:

"There are Elseworlds tales like Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is a very grounded, gritty crime story where there are no superpowers or metahumans or anything like that."

Warner Bros.

The Batman set a precedent with its first film, depicting both heroes and villains in a very realistic manner. Where characters like Catwoman or the Penguin might have been depicted with exaggerated weapons or powers, as they sometimes are in DC Comics, The Batman kept them grounded. It was assumed the film would take a similar approach heading into The Batman: Part 2, although a sequel is also often the place to expand the world's lore, where Reeves could have opted to introduce more superpowered characters from the DC universe if he wanted to.

However, Gunn has confirmed that won't be the case, as Reeves is choosing to keep his superhero Elseworlds universe as close to reality as possible, eliminating any references to other metahuman abilities or characters. This comes as a disappointment to fans who may have hoped for more distinct superpowers in their comic book movie.

Christopher Nolan took a similar approach to Reeves in The Dark Knight trilogy, often finding logical counterparts to some of the DC Comics characters' more unrealistic traits or abilities. However, Ben Affleck's Batman in the DCEU was thrown into a shared universe full of superpowered beings, such as Wonder Woman and Superman, allowing the character to be slightly more outlandish.

With The Batman being an Elseworlds project, and in keeping with the rules and lore Reeves has established, this keeps superpowers and metahumans out of Pattinson's Batman saga, meaning it misses one of the core elements most superhero films possess. This is also not the only element of Batman's lore that The Batman 2 is expected to skip over when it releases in 2028.

Things Fans Won't See in The Batman Part 2

Robin

DC Comics

While Robert Pattinson has shared his hopes for how Robin could enter The Batman universe, it doesn't seem likely to happen in The Batman: Part 2. Reeves' DC saga follows Bruce Wayne in his early years as a crimefighter, and it seems much too soon for Batman to bring in an apprentice like Robin, when he's still learning the ropes of superheroism himself.

That doesn't mean fans won't see Robin on-screen anytime soon, as the character is confirmed for DC Studios' animated Dynamic Duo movie, as well as a planned role in The Brave and the Bold.

Lucius Fox

DC Comics

The Batman includes many of Batman's core allies, including Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham police officer Jim Gordon. However, one character who has yet to be introduced in this universe is Lucius Fox, the Wayne Enterprises employee who is aware of Bruce Wayne's alter ego and often helps him with his crime-fighting career on the sly.

Up to this point, Pattinson's iteration of Bruce Wayne hasn't shown much interest in the family business, depicted as a recluse rarely seen outside his home. While The Batman Part 2 will involve more of the Bruce Wayne side of Batman, there's been no casting announcement for Lucius Fox, making it seem like the character won't be included in the saga just yet.

The League of Assassins

DC Comics

A frequent foe for Batman in the comics, the League of Assassins and their leader, Ra's Al Ghul, are not expected to appear in The Batman Part 2 after Reeves' comments that his sequel would include villains that had "never really been done in a movie before."

Given that the League of Assassins was adapted in Nolan's Batman Begins, this would rule out their involvement in The Batman: Part 2. However, Pattinson's Batman may have a different kind of shadowy sect to contend with in The Batman sequel if rumors of the Court of Owls' appearance in the movie prove true.

The Batwing

DC Comics

Pattinson's Batman already has an arsenal of vehicles in The Batman saga, with the Batmobile and Batbike making an appearance in the first film, but could the Dark Knight get an upgrade in Part 2 and gain the Batwing as well?

Given the mandate for groundedness in The Batman Epic Crime Saga, it seems unlikely. Nolan managed to create a realistic version of Batman's aircraft for The Dark Knight trilogy, so it's definitely possible, but given that Pattinson's Batman is still figuring out how to fly himself, it doesn't seem right to introduce his personal jet at this point in the story.