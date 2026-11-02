The Batman 2: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Sebastian Stan Will Be Playing DC Arkham Supervillain Victor Zsasz And Brian Tyree Henry Will Portray Harvey Dent aka Two-Face

A handful of spoilers for Matt Reeves' The Batman Part 2 may have just been revealed thanks to a post from the movie's prosthetic makeup team. The second The Batman film has been long-awaited by fans, coming over 5 years after the first Robert Pattinson-led Batman film was released. The sequel has remained very much under wraps in terms of plot details, as well as who new cast members like Scarlett Johansson or Sebastian Stan might be playing.

Prosthetic Renaissance, the practical makeup company that worked on the first The Batman film, recently took on another job: building Heidi Klum's anticipated 2026 Halloween outfit, which this year was a realistic giant severed hand. In a new post revealing the behind-the-scenes efforts that went into building Klum's costume, @themakeuparmoury shared a photo from within the Prosthetic Renaissance workshop, including a shot of intriguing-looking human molds and labeled casts on the wall behind, which appear to be for The Batman Part 2.

Prosthetic Renaissance

The appearance of the molds, as well as some of the labels, seems directly tied to the studio's work on The Batman Part 2 and may also reveal significant plot details.

One label in particular refers to the DC Comics character Zsasz, which it's suspected Sebastian Stan may be playing. Victor Zsasz is one of Batman's rogues' gallery villains who is known for carving his body with tally marks after making a kill.

Prosthetic Renaissance

Stan was recently spotted with a shaven head around the time of production for The Batman Part 2, adding to rumors that he'll be playing the bald, scarred villain. The inclusion of Zsasz's name on a mold in the workshop suggests the character will require prosthetic makeup in the film, likely to reflect his facial and body scarring.

DC Comics

Another mold of a human face spotted in the image appears to closely resemble Brian Tyree Henry, another MCU star joining The Batman Part 2. Henry's role in the sequel also hasn't been announced, although it's been speculated he'll be playing Gotham's District Attorney, Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two-Face.

Prosthetic Renaissance

The cast in the image seems to support this theory, as the model's face appears severely scarred and damaged on its left side, with part of the cheek and upper lip removed to reveal the teeth beneath, which would match the facial injuries Two-Face receives.

DC Comics

Stan playing Zsasz and Henry playing Two-Face would align with prevailing rumors about their castings in The Batman Part 2, which have emerged in recent months, although nothing from the set of the upcoming DC film has confirmed their characters.

The workshop also hints at a third major villain in The Batman Part 2, which ties into another popular fan theory: the Court of Owls will play a part in the sequel. A label on the shelf reads "OWL 3" hinting that the company might be creating the group's iconic owl masks for the movie.

Prosthetic Renaissance

The Court of Owls is a secret criminal society in Gotham, composed of wealthy and influential citizens who meet in the shadows and conduct their business through assassins known as Talons. The Court of Owls has been a popular choice of villain for The Batman Part 2, particularly given that the group hasn't been featured in a live-action Batman film before.

Prosthetic Renaissance worked on The Batman, providing the realistic prosthetic makeup for Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb, aka the Penguin, which made the actor unrecognizable and earned him an Emmy nomination for his spin-off show as the character. Given that production on The Batman Part 2 is underway, it makes sense that these items in the workshop are intended for the DC sequel and might now have confirmed some of the biggest questions about the film.

The Batman Part 2 is scheduled for release on February 18, 2028. The film features the return of Robert Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, along with new cast members Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Brian Tyree Henry, and Charles Dance.

The Batman Part 2's Villains Come Out of the Shadows

Ever since DC confirmed a sequel to The Batman, the biggest question has been which villains the franchise will tackle next. Reeves' first Batman film included bold new takes on the Penguin, the Riddler, and Carmine Falcone, and if the lineup of villains featured in these images is true, The Batman Part 2 will definitely have no shortage of iconic baddies for Batman to face.

The inclusion of Victor Zsasz, Two-Face, and the Court of Owls makes for an intriguing mix of villains, plus the small role that Farrell's Penguin will have in the film. The Batman sequel will pick up in the aftermath of the first film, which saw Gotham nearly destroyed by floods after the Riddler's antics, and opened a power vacuum in the criminal underworld following Falcone's death.

That kind of disruption opens the door for Harvey Dent's involvement, as he may be brought in to try to clean up the streets of Gotham, only to eventually be twisted into his Two-Face persona. Victor Zsasz could also feasibly be one of the villains that Dent is persecuting. It's unclear how the Court of Owls will be involved, but it can be expected that the group may be the film's overall villains, pulling the strings from the shadows.

The jury is still out on whom Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance might be playing in The Batman Part 2 and whether they will be allies or enemies to Pattinson's Batman. However, the picture is certainly getting clearer as production on The Batman 2 continues.