Scarlett Johansson Debuts Bold New Haircut for 'The Batman 2' (Photos)

Scarlett Johansson revealed her new haircut for her role in The Batman: Part 2 at a recent public event, sparking theories about her mystery DC character. Following her successful decade-long stint in the MCU as Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow), Johansson jumped ship to Robert Pattinson's The Batman universe, but details about her role are still being kept under wraps. Filming for The Batman 2 (set to premiere on February 18, 2028) is underway in London, but Johansson has yet to be spotted on set, which may be due to the extreme secrecy surrounding her role. Thankfully, the most recent clues about her role emerged online, in public photos of her hair at a high-profile event.

At the New York Film Festival (NYFF) premiere of James Gray's Paper Tiger, Scarlett Johansson arrived on the Alice Tully Hall carpet sporting a shorter and brighter blonde bob, giving fans a first look at her hairstyle for the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman sequel. As per InStyle, this is Scarlett Johansson's shortest hairstyle in four years.

Johansson confirmed during an interview with Variety that she had just returned from a long international flight, having flown from the set of The Batman 2 in London to New York to attend the film festival. Aside from her stunning new hairstyle, Johansson wore a charcoal Prada minidress at the event.

Scarlett Johansson isn't a stranger to cycling through different hairstyles for her roles. While filming Paper Tiger in the summer of 2025, the award-winning actress showed up on set with a honey-blonde curly bob to fit the movie's 1980s timeline. She was spotted by the press at The Exorcist reboot in New York, looking different, showing off her long, waist-grazing straight hair.

Some DCU diehards immediately noticed that Johansson's latest hairstyle closely matched the mystery blonde woman spotted in the passenger seat of the Batmobile during filming of The Batman: Part 2 in Glasgow in late August.

This moment in filming is quite intriguing because it occurs when Batman and the mystery woman are being chased by the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) through the snowy streets of Gotham.

There is a strong chance that the mystery woman inside that Batmobile is Scarlett Johansson's stunt double, as she sports a similar short, side-swept blonde look on the set of the Matt Reeves-directed sequel.

Matt Reeves' announcement of Scarlet Johansson's casting in The Batman: Part 2 in May 2026 sent theorists and DC diehards into theory overdrive after the filmmaker posted a GIF of the actress from Under the Skin, a 2013 film in which she had a dark, slightly messy bob. Many fans instantly claimed that Johansson is playing Gilda Dent, Harvey Dent's wife in DC Comics' The Long Halloween storyline, who is often depicted with short hairstyles.

Scarlett Johansson has always treated hair as part of the performance. In the MCU, the actress cycled through Natasha's signature red waves, tight braids, and action-ready ponytails, making fans guess which hairstyle she would sport in her different appearances across the Infinity Saga.

Marvel Studios

Most recently, in 2025, Johansson wore longer dirty-blonde hair while portraying covert-ops specialist Zora Bennett in Jurassic World: Rebirth. The loose waves made it a natural fit when she's not in the field, while her signature pulled-back hairstyle allowed her to move freely on the dangerous, dinosaur-filled island.

Universal

In 2017's Ghost in the Shell, Johansson's Major Motoko Kusanagi wore a short, dark, geometric bob with inky-black hair. The cut was meant to look engineered, and not styled. This choice worked because it effectively showed her as a cyborg whose body is a manufactured shell.

Paramount

2014's Lucy showed Scarlett Johansson's messy blonde hair evolving as she transformed from a vulnerable human into a superhuman with godlike powers after absorbing CPH4.

Universal

Later set photos, as seen above, showing a blonde woman with a young boy, only added fuel to the fire. The image of Batman shielding her during the Batmobile chase, followed by the presence of a child in a subsequent scene, put a huge damper on the Gilda Dent theories. This evidence sent speculation into overdrive once more, leading to more entries on which DC female character is best suited for a high-profile actress like Scarlett Johansson.

Who Is Scarlett Johansson Playing in 'The Batman Part 2'?

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Scarlett Johansson's role in The Batman: Part 2. The fact that her stunt double was seen inside the Batmobile while the GCPD chases Batman is a pretty telling clue about how important her character is in the grand narrative picture of the sequel. It's also worth noting that she has a young boy with her, possibly indicating that she is a mother whom Bruce is protecting from the main big bad of The Batman 2.

The protection and potential intimacy suggest that Johansson may be the wife of a big crime boss in Gotham, but there are limited options given Carmine Falcone and Alberto Falcone's already confirmed deaths in this universe. Johansson's character being protected by Batman also doesn't suggest she is Poison Ivy, a villain Batman usually hunts rather than shields. Insider Jeff Sneider previously described Johansson's character as not a "big" name in the Batman universe and that she plays a "meld of different characters."

Some claimed that Scarlett Johansson may be playing this universe's version of Vicki Vale, a journalist who gets close to Bruce and Batman's investigation. The child could not be her son; instead, he could be someone else's kid who got caught up in Batman's latest fiasco in Gotham.

Another interesting theory is that Johansson may be playing the Reevesverse version of Silver St. Cloud. In DC Comics, she is a socialite who had a brief yet intense romance with Bruce Wayne. The character previously appeared in live action on Fox's Gotham, where she was played by Natalie Alyn Lind of Dutton Ranch. Others speculated that Johansson could be playing Talia al Ghul, but the earlier description of her character as not a big name in the Batman universe could debunk this claim.

Whatever the case, it's reasonable to assume that Johnasson is playing an important figure in either Bruce or Batman's life, mainly because not everyone is allowed to sit freely inside the Batmobile and be fiercely protected by the Dark Knight in the shadowy streets of Gotham.