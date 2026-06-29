New Batman Part 2 Scarlett Johansson Report Shuts Down DC Villain Hopes For 1 Iconic Character

Sebastian Stan has been the apple of the internet's eye ever since he was cast in The Batman - Part 2. An actor of his caliber making the jump from Marvel to DC couldn't help but cause a stir. But he's not the only major superhero performer to enter Matt Reeves' world in the sequel. Scarlett Johansson, best known for playing Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, in the MCU, joined Part 2's cast around the same time as Stan.

Johansson and Stan signing on the dotted lines in quick succession made sense because reports claimed they'd be playing a couple. All signs pointed to Harvey Dent and his wife, Gilda Gold, breaking bad and causing all sorts of problems for Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight. However, with filming on Part 2 finally kicking off, the winds are starting to change.

Insider Jeff Sneider recently walked back his report about Stan playing Dent, claiming that his real role is none other than serial killer Victor Zsasz. Dent is apparently still in the movie, with Brian Tyree Henry getting the honor of calling the district attorney's office home. Sneider didn't reveal where Johansson's coin landed, but it doesn't sound like Gold is still on the table.

All Sneider could say was that Johansson's character isn't a "big" name in the Batman universe and that she plays a "meld of different characters." What that means is anyone's guess, as Reeves always has a few tricks up his sleeve. Unfortunately, the one thing Sneider's report does do is pour water on a popular fan cast that many have been holding on to for months.

Marvel Studios

Even with the Gold news making the rounds, plenty of fans were hoping Reeves was aiming higher with Johansson. The dream, of course, would have been for her to trade in her Black Widow wig for a similarly colored one and play arguably the Caped Crusader's second most important female villain: Poison Ivy.

A force of nature in the comics, Poison Ivy is capable of turning Gotham City into her own personal greenhouse at a moment's notice. The character made the jump to live-action in the much-maligned Batman & Robin, with Uma Thurman getting the nod. The film's campy tone didn't do Ivy any favors, turning her into a joke instead of a sympathetic villain.

Batman & Robin did so much damage to Ivy's reputation that she hasn't sniffed another movie appearnce. A serious filmmaker like Reeves and an award-winning actress like Johannson could've changed the narrative around the villain for good, just like The Batman did for The Riddler. It seems like Reeves has something else in mind for his new cast member, though, and he's earned the benefit of the doubt.

Matt Reeves' Bat-Verse Is Doing Things Its Own Way

Batman has the greatest supporting cast in all of superhero media. Whether it's his allies like Jim Gordon and Robin or his adversaries like Joker and Scarecrow, everyone is distinct and brings something new to the table whenever they pop up on the screen or page. But that's a blessing and a curse because fans become really protective of their favorite characters, wanting the red carpet rolled out for them when major opportunities arise.

Reeves isn't a typical comic book movie filmmaker, though. The pitch for his universe from the jump was something grounded in reality, not wanting to follow in the footsteps of the MCU or even the DCEU. Taking that approach likely meant Reeves had to remove a number of characters from consideration when mapping out his franchise, such as Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and, yes, Ivy.

The Boy Wonder hasn't even been able to crack the lineup yet because the idea of a deranged man in a bat costume recruiting a preteen to fight crime with him is a tough sell. What is much easier to throw at audiences is a movie filled with complex characters with complicated motivations, and that's what Part 2 promises to be.

Telltale Games

An easy way for Johansson to fit snugly into the puzzle would be to have her play Lady Arkham, a member of an old Gotham family with an axe to grind with the Waynes. Her real identity is Vicky Vale, whom Kim Basinger brought to life in 1989's Batman. The Lady Arkham persona is a rather recent addition to Vale's lore, making its first appearnce in Batman: The Telltale Series , which works well because it means it doesn't have much baggage.

Reeves and Co. can take Lady Arkham in many different directions, including having her charm Bruce Wayne as Vale before pulling the rug out from under the hero, or having her start as a major threat. All that matters, if Johannson takes on the role, is that there's a real motivation to turn her into a memorable villain. While the Dark Knight's movie rogues' gallery is stacked at the top, there's always room for fresh faces.