Marvel Studios officially ended VisionQuest's Disney+ exclusivity with its latest strategic move, as anticipation remains for Paul Bettany's return as Vision in Avengers: Doomsday. VisionQuest was positioned as the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy, and its finale delivered a proper ending while setting up Vision's potential story in Doomsday, with the post-credits scene setting the stage for Elizabeth Olsen's return as Wanda Maximoff. The sequence revealed Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom reawakening Wanda, declaring his intention to take her powers. Wanda's return led to speculation among fans that Paul Bettany's Vision may not be too far from his own MCU big-screen comeback, especially after Anthony Mackie seemingly revealed that the Marvel synthezoid would return in the 2026 crossover event.

With Avengers: Doomsday weeks away, Marvel Studios and Disney+ officially removed VisionQuest's pure exclusivity by releasing the show's first episode, "No Strings," to the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel on November 11.

This upload mirrors Marvel's earlier strategy of releasing the first three episodes of WandaVision for free on the same YouTube channel. This move functions as a clear hook to drive subscriptions and expand the audience for the trilogy's conclusion just as bigger MCU payoffs arrive. At the same time, Marvel Studios' plan to release VisionQuest Episode 1 can be seen as a way to quietly campaign for a continuation of Wanda and Vision's story (along with Tommy and Billy Maximoff) in the MCU's future.

Releasing VisionQuest Episode 1 for free keeps the Wanda and Vision family story circulating online, increasing the chance that more people engage with the characters and that strong viewership numbers could support further exploration of this chapter rather than letting it close naturally.

Paul Bettany has openly left the door open for Vision's future MCU return, whether in Avengers: Doomsday or a new project. Speaking as a guest in the House of R podcast before the VisionQuest finale dropped on Disney+, Bettany pointed out that creator Terry Matalas "done an immaculate job" in tying up a "very difficult trilogy" before teasing that it will "still [leave] things open:"

"What I will tease is there is some more genre stuff coming up and I really want I really feel that Terry [Matalas], and the whole writer room, has done an immaculate job in trying to tie up what is a very difficult trilogy, while still leaving things open, some things open that… you know, who knows?"

In the same podcast, Bettany joked about a potential VisionQuest Season 2, indicating that he wants to continue telling stories of the MCU's Vision on-screen:

Bettany: "(jokingly) I had such high hopes for you, [James] in Season 2. As executive producer… Not that there’s going to be a Season 2, who knows?"

Marvel Television

In a separate interview with Awards Buzz, Bettany pointed out that VisionQuest was made for "young people [who] are also in a stage of finding themselves," similar to Vision's narrative trajectory in the series:

"Vision is now at a stage of finding itself. Young people are also in a stage of finding themselves and this is a very important issue for them; they have countless choices in front of them about who they are today. And the vision is basically for them, so we really created that show. We tried to make that show for them."

In the sense that the series has wrapped, while still leaving room for more, Bettany admitted "there is always a chance" Vision will come back in future stories:

"This interview won’t be released before the finale airs, but it seems like it’s all over. Even though we get a hint at the end that there’s a possibility of more to come in the future, I still think Vision’s story ended quite nicely. And as you know, thanks to not missing work and repeatedly coming back from the brink of death, there is always a chance."

When asked whether he feels he got to do as much as he wanted with Vision, Bettany said no before hinting at a potential comeback "if the stories are still interesting and if they want me:"

"No, my feeling is, actually, it’s—it’s a decision made by people higher up than me who decide these things. If the stories are still interesting and if they want me, then of course I will be there and get back into that costume again."

In the end, Bettany reinforced the idea that VisionQuest's finale kept the door "open to possibilities," hinting at more Vision stories on the docket:

"We all wanted the story to have a satisfying ending, but at the same time—we also needed to keep the door open to possibilities. And I think the show’s storytellers did that."

Marvel Television

It's clear that the move keeps Vision, Wanda, Tommy, and Billy visible at a moment when the MCU is deciding which stories to carry forward. With VisionQuest being one of the last live-action shows in the Multiverse Saga, Bettany's promise, combined with Wanda's surprise return, suggests that there are still more stories to tell that would be carried over in the MCU's next big chapter after Avengers: Secret Wars and into the Mutant Saga.

It's also worth noting that Marvel Studios broke down VisionQuest Episode 1 into named chapters for easier navigation. The titles can be seen below:

Origins of Vision

A fragmented existence

The Edinburgh routine

A state of flux

Internal discourse

Security and surveillance

Memories of Westview

Unresolved conflicts

Identity crisis

Reflecting on humanity

Escaping the past

The ambush

The hunter emerges

Strategizing survival

Facing the architect

The bounty on Vision

Connecting the dots

Borough Market encounter

On the run

The final broadcast

Revelation and credits

Why Vision Deserves to Return In Avengers: Doomsday & Beyond

VisionQuest officially finished rebuilding Paul Bettany's Vision into his most complete, emotionally grounded form, a version that is even better than his Infinity Saga counterpart. Given that the MCU has rarely left a character this carefully restored without a larger payoff, it is a no-brainer that Vision is primed for more stories in this shared universe.

VisionQuest deliberately left threads dangling. Outside of the obvious Avengers: Doomsday connection tied to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, the reunited Maximoff family of Vision, Billy, and Tommy create a tight-knit group that can be called in for later conflicts, and Ultron's exciting future with his desire to revive Jocasta. Dropping these resolutions into the final MCU project before Avengers: Doomsday and then sidelining these characters would not be an ideal plan.

Vision is the MCU's most consistent voice on what makes humanity worth protecting, and he fits seamlessly into Doomsday's story built around Doctor Doom and Multiversal stakes. This is in addition to the fact that Vision is one of the few (alongside Tommy and Billy) who have a realistic chance of making Wanda stand down. While a major presence in Doomsday is unlikely, his involvement makes a lot of sense if part of the story involves Wanda.

Heading into the Mutant Saga, having Vision be at the forefront of the MCU's new chapter makes sense because he could serve as a stabilizing force that bridges the human and enhanced worlds without being a traditional human, mutant, or god. This perspective could help ground a wave of new mutant stories in something emotionally consistent rather than relying mostly on pure spectacle.