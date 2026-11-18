Avengers: Doomsday just got 11 new posters celebrating Marvel Studios' biggest and strangest crossovers in the movie. Now that VisionQuest has wrapped up, marketing for Avengers: Doomsday is heating up, with expectations running high for an imminent final trailer. Marvel Studios has released a wide variety of posters and promo images over the last year, most of which put the spotlight entirely on Doctor Doom. As Doomsday inches closer, recent posters have finally started highlighting the movie's massive cast of Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and New Avengers superheroes.

1 month before Avengers: Doomsday lands on Friday, December 18, Marvel Studios marked the occasion with 11 new posters, 10 of which featured unexpected team-ups of beloved MCU superheroes. Epitomizing the weird randomness of some of these crossovers, the first brings together Paul Rudd's Ant-Man and David Harbour's Red Guardian in his New Avengers costume.

Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, Namor and Sue Storm have a complicated relationship, as the underwater ruler is effectively infatuated with the Fantastic Four icon. Marvel Studios isn't shying away from bringing Namor and Sue Storm's weird dynamic to the MCU, as Tenoch Huerta and Vanessa Kirby share their own team-up poster.

Marvel Studios

Channing Tatum's Gambit and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova have both appeared at the X-Mansion fight in Doomsday's trailers, with the former fighting Shang-Chi and the latter taking on a shape-shifting Mystique.

Marvel Studios

After Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth's Thor received a special "Worthy Star" logo for their reunion in Doomsday, Marvel Studios released a new poster of the OG Avengers wielding their Asgardian weapons side by side. The duo is expected to go on a mission of their own ahead of the Multiverse's collapse after a teaser had them jetting off together into the stars using the Bifrost.

Marvel Studios

The Avengers and X-Men will go head-to-head in Doomsday, and their official field leaders are crossing over in their own team-up poster. James Marsden's Cyclops and Anthony Mackie's Captain America are destined to fight in Avengers 5, but there's no doubt they will eventually unite against Doom's Sentinels.

Marvel Studios

It will come as no surprise that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom takes center stage in the Doomsday collage with a striking, familiar pose. Marvel Studios has already treated fans to a plethora of posters featuring Victor von Doom and his allies, so the superheroes are the true star of the show in the latest batch release.

Marvel Studios

In one of Doomsday's strangest team-up posters, Tom Hiddleston's Loki and Rebecca Romjin's Mystique stand side by side in the Sentinel chaos. It's tough to imagine the shape-shifter and the God of Stories actually sharing the screen much in Doomsday, especially as nobody really knows how Loki fits into the narrative.

Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright's Shuri is coming back for another ride before David Jonsson steps in as the MCU's next Black Panther, and the latest wave of posters has her fighting alongside Ian McKellen's Magneto, who may reportedly be the MVP of Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

Following the tragic passing of Professor X actor Patrick Stewart, the X-Men's iconic founder enters the Sentinel battle alongside Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, uniting two of Marvel's greatest minds, albeit in vastly different ways.

Marvel Studios

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi is ending his 5-year MCU absence with Doomsday, and this time he will be pairing his martial arts expertise with the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi is widely expected to join Sam Wilson's Avengers unit, who will put their differences aside with Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier and his New Avengers roster.

Marvel Studios

The King of Wakanda himself, Winston Duke's M'Baku, crosses over with Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler with a new comic-accurate look, marking the best look yet at his redesigned Marvel Studios costume following his absence from the trailers.

Marvel Studios

Strangely enough, not everybody made the cut for Avengers: Doomsday's latest posters, as there were some notable superheroes absentees. There were eight main members of the X-Men, New Avengers, and the Fantastic Four who didn't feature in any of the team-ups, who have also curiously barely appeared in the trailers, perhaps suggesting that their roles are more minor: