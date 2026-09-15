Tom Hiddleston Confirms Loki’s Integral Role In Avengers: Doomsday

MCU veteran Tom Hiddleston confirmed his important place in the story for his next appearance in Avengers: Doomsday. Joining the biggest cast of stars in any comic book movie ever, Hiddleston will return as the former God of Mischief for the ninth time in live-action for Marvel Studios. While he has not been seen in live-action since the end of his solo series on Disney+, his importance in the MCU does not appear set to diminish anytime soon.

Tom Hiddleston shared new details about the scope of his role as Loki in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, which hits theaters on December 18. Joining the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Hiddleston did his best to get around answering a question about whether his Loki or Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X would die in this movie. At the end of the answer, he bluntly told Horowitz, with a smile, "Well, come on, I'm holding the timelines together."

This comes after Loki Season 2 ended with Hiddleston's leading character mastering his time-slipping and realizing that the Temporal Loom at the TVA could not be fixed. Not wanting his friends to die, he walks out into the radiation without a protective suit and uses his magic to shatter the Loom.

As the branches of the timeline start dying, Loki grabs the raw threads and infuses them with his own magic to give them life again. He then ascends to a massive throne in the middle of a new version of Yggdrasil (the World Tree), taking his new place as the God of Stories and achieving the "glorious purpose" he had sought for so long.

While Hiddleston was confirmed for the Doomsday cast in the initial March 2025 announcement, he has had only a minimal role in its marketing, appearing in its trailers and ads. The second trailer, which was released just before San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in July, showed Hiddleston for a split second in the outfit he wore while working with the TVA in the Loki series.

Loki's Massive Role in Avengers: Doomsday Explained

Marvel Studios

Loki now holds a position as the God of Stories in the MCU, holding together the countless timelines that make up all of reality. While the amount of screentime Hiddleston will get is still unknown, this fact alone is sure to make him a high-profile target for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Doom is said to have a major issue with the very concept of the multiverse in Avengers: Doomsday, leading him to do everything in his power to tear the fabric of reality apart. This could lead him to go after Loki directly at some point in the movie, potentially seeking to seize his position of power by force if necessary.

Doom could also tell Loki about what he plans to do with various timelines in the multiverse, which the God of Stories is more than likely not going to be in favor of letting happen.

Should Loki find out about what Doom is planning, he may look to warn various heroes across the timeline about what's coming, leading to some of the movie's interdimensional meetings that are already confirmed to become a reality. All this to say, this could be the biggest role Hiddleston has had in an Avengers movie in well over a decade.