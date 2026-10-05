Avengers: Doomsday Merch Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom’s 3rd Costume

Avengers: Doomsday's latest merch revealed a third costume for Doctor Doom. Audiences are inching closer toward finally meeting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom properly when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18. After only seeing one costume for Victor von Doom used across the movie's marketing, Marvel Studios has recently revealed that he will have multiple looks in Doomsday, perhaps reflecting his gradual ascent in power and threat level.

IGN unveiled an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday's upcoming Funko range, including multiple figures featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. While one bobblehead figure bears Victor von Doom's main Doomsday costume, which has been spotlighted across posters, trailers, and merch, another reveals an unexpected third outfit that Doom will wear in Avengers 5.

Funko

This outfit is labeled by Funko as "Lord Doom," in direct contrast to the villain's other Doomsday figures, all of which are branded as "Doctor Doom." Only time will tell how the genius sorcerer's third outfit fits into Phase 6's blockbuster's larger narrative, as it's tough to imagine there being room for many wardrobe changes as the Multiverse collapses, even with Avengers 5's longer runtime.

Funko

The Doctor Doom suit that has appeared in most of Doomsday's marketing is loaded with details, armor-plating, and even chainmail, making it likely that what fans have been looking at for the last year is only his battle armor.

Marvel Studios / Funko

The style of Doom's latest costume appears closer to a 20th-century European monarch or high-ranking general than the supervillain costumes seen so far. In general, Victor von Doom appears more ready to command and lead than step into the action himself, indicating that this may be his Latverian regal dress.

Marvel Studios / Funko

Disney also surprised audiences in August with a second Doctor Doom costume on display at D23 Expo. The mask on Doom's second and third costumes appears to be the same; the costumes have some key changes: the silver elements are replaced with gold, and he is now wearing grey trousers and smart black shoes.

Marvel Studios / Funko

Lord Doom likely won't be the last new title for Victor von Doom in the MCU, as he ascends to God Emperor Doom in 2015's Secret Wars storyline after he creates Battleworld from the Multiverse's remnants and rules over everything. While God Emperor Doom wore white on the page, perhaps this regal take on his classic green suit may be the MCU's spin on the Doom that finally wins.

Marvel Comics / Funko

While Doom classically leans into green and silver accents on his costumes, he has thrown in a splash of gold before to project his royal majesty and divine power. That may suggest that Lord Doom's latest look is one for public appearances in Latveria that could be showcased through flashbacks to his tragic past.

Marvel Comics / Funko

Fortnite players had the chance to unlock their own gold variant of Doom's costume during a 2020 event as part of Chapter 2 Season 4, complete with medieval-esque armor. Doctor Doom played a major role in the Nexus War event, and Doom's Domain even became a visitable location on the Fortnite island.

Epic Games / Funko

Why Doctor Doom's Latverian Royalty Will Be Crucial to Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Doom's third costume honors his Latverian heritage and royalty even more than his other looks, with the Eastern European nation's flag placed on his chest. The lack of much armoring or sturdy metal boots suggests that this costume may be Doom's day-to-day uniform while he rules over Latveria.

Interestingly, Funko will release a second Lord Doom figure in the smaller scale of its Bitty Pop! Towns range that also includes Doomstadt Tower. The regal skyscraper may be the MCU's version of Castle Doom, the tyrannical dictator's home and base of operations just outside the Latverian capital, Doomstadt.

While Avengers 5 will take Doctor Doom across the Multiverse, many are convinced that Doomsday's final conflict will land in Latveria on Earth-828, giving the nation's ruler the home-turf advantage. That could offer audiences a glimpse at the realm and the people that Doom is fighting to protect, even if it is amid a sea of destruction and likely an Incursion with Earth-616.

The villain has gone by Lord Doom before in the post-apocalyptic wasteland universe of Earth-21923, where Old Man Logan and Old Man Quill take place. There, Doom was among the villains to seize control of a large territory within the United States (renamed Amerika), where he ruled as Lord Doom, but those familiar with Secret Wars know that this Doom's aspirations don't stop at North America.