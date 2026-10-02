Avengers: Doomsday’s Current Official Runtime Is Shorter Than Endgame

New information about Avengers: Doomsday hints that it may have a shorter runtime than its predecessor, Avengers: Endgame. Doomsday is not expected to be short by any means, as the MCU's fifth Avengers movie is teased to deliver more characters and dramatic moments than any superhero movie in history. However, with Endgame being just over three hours long (without the extended footage included in Avengers: Endgame Encore), Marvel has not delivered a movie before or since that outpaces that runtime.

Avengers: Doomsday directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed the current runtime for their new Marvel Studios movie, which debuts on December 18. Speaking with GamesRadar, the two confirmed that it is "a two-and-a-half-hour movie or so," teasing a "focused propulsive narrative" that drives the story forward. Anthony also spoke about the "creative challenge" for him and his brother, as they try to work out how all the storylines come together:

"It's a two-and-a-half-hour movie or so, and you're sitting through it, and it’s a focused, propulsive narrative that has like an organizing principle at its center, and everything has to orbit around that. That's part of the creative challenge for Joe and I – just figuring out how that what that orbit is and how it all smashes together.”

This would make Doomsday about half an hour shorter than Avengers: Endgame, which is currently the longest movie in the MCU at 3 hours, 1 minute long. For perspective, the first four Avengers movies (the runtimes for which are listed below) all range between about 140 minutes and 180 minutes in length:

The Avengers : 2 hours, 23 minutes

: 2 hours, 23 minutes Avengers: Age of Ultron : 2 hours, 21 minutes

: 2 hours, 21 minutes Avengers: Infinity War : 2 hours, 29 minutes

: 2 hours, 29 minutes Avengers: Endgame: 3 hours, 1 minute

This would place Avengers: Doomsday as the fourth-longest movie in MCU history, only trailing 2021's Eternals (2 hours, 37 minutes) and 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2 hours, 41 minutes). It would also be the second-longest Avengers movie ever, being slightly longer than 2018's Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours, 29 minutes) and ranking well behind Avengers: Endgame's three-plus-hour runtime.

Interestingly, this lines up with a quote from the Russos from 2025, which also indicated Doomsday would be about two-and-a-half hours long. Insider reports hinted that it could be closer to three hours around the same time, much longer than what the Russos have teased.

Marvel Studios' Strategy for Avengers: Doomsday's Runtime

Marvel Studios

While Doomsday is unlikely to match the length of its 2019 predecessor, this does not mean it will not deliver plenty of thrilling story beats and new developments from start to finish. In fact, looking back at MCU history, it could line up almost perfectly with what past Avengers movies have done.

Specifically, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War had a runtime similar to Doomsday, clocking in at 2 hours and 29 minutes long before Endgame added another half hour to that runtime. Joe and Anthony Russo spoke previously about doing something similar for the next two Avengers movies, teasing about two and a half hours for Doomsday and a three-hour runtime for Secret Wars when it is released in 2027.

Even considering how big a movie Doomsday is, Secret Wars is expected to blow it out of the water in terms of scale, likely bringing in an even bigger cast of stars to drive its story forward. Serving as a culmination of over 30 years of Marvel movies, this movie could easily challenge Endgame to be the MCU's longest movie ever, although specific details about its plot are sure to remain secret for the foreseeable future.