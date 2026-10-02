Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Villains Might Be Returning For VisionQuest With Upgrades, According To Latest Trailer

Created in a joint venture between Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and the federal government in the aftermath of the Chitari Invasion in The Avengers, the Department of Damage Control (DODC) was initially only tasked with overseeing the collection and storage of alien and other exotic materials. However, it has long since strayed from its original purpose, recently being exposed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day for its inhuman experimentation on prisoners like Sara and Jean Grey. Despite this setback, the organization appears to be still active in the latest trailer for Disney+'s VisionQuest.

Ever since Ms. Marvel, Damage Control has expanded its operations to apprehending enhanced individuals, even going so far as to use Tony Stark's EDITH drones, which were confiscated from Stark Industries after Mysterio abused them and caused untold damage in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, they haven't been seen since Kamala Khan had to tangle with them, not until the most recent trailer for VisionQuest, which showed them with an upgrade.

Marvel Studios

Three of them could be seen flying over a road toward some buildings in the distance, but unlike their last appearance in Ms. Marvel with their familiar silver plating in Far From Home, these drones are covered in a black coating and have a slightly sleeker design, although they still have those subtle green LED lights.

Marvel Studios

While it's possible their weapons are being momentarily concealed as they fly, as they could in Far From Home, it's also possible these have been retrofitted to stun rather than kill, as indicated by what appears to be a sonic blaster on the front of one particular drone.

Marvel Studios

It's unknown whether Damage Control survived the revelation of their illegal activities in Brand New Day, or whether former Director Bill Metzger was replaced, and he splintered off into a rogue anti-mutant faction. Regardless, Damage Control has become increasingly dangerous over the years, quickly climbing the ranks as one of the most powerful organizations in the MCU, with the EDITH drones a potential sign of things to come.

Is Damage Control Investing In Robotics?

After the death of Maria Rambeau, the founder of SWORD, Tyler Hayward became the acting director of the agency in WandaVision and redirected resources from space exploration to robotics, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence. This led to the illegal acquisition and reprogramming of Vision's body as SWORD's weapon.

Of course, everything went wrong for Hayward after White Vision's memories were restored and the acting director's crimes were revealed, culminating in his arrest by the FBI. Ever since then, SWORD as an agency has never been mentioned again, not even by Monica Rambeau in The Marvels. Although many fans have assumed that the agency was folded into Nick Fury's SABER, his aerospace defense system, and one of SWORD's original purposes.

Marvel Studios

But it's also possible that Hayward's unrelated pursuits in robotics, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence were folded into the DODC, which would explain their slowly growing array of technology, holding cells, advanced facilities, and weapons, including their renewed pursuit of Vision's Disney+ series and the newest upgrades to their drones.

It's even possible that the agency has plans to move beyond them, with a longstanding fan theory being that the DODC will eventually be responsible for creating the Sentinels. A theory that was only strengthened when Peter Parker had unintentionally given the agency the means to create the infamous mutant inhibitor collars in Brand New Day, not to mention their growing obsession with enhanced individuals like Sara and Jean Grey.

New X-Men (2001) #114

The reason they could be hunting down Vision would be to examine how to replicate his advanced AI and robotics systems, which would be detrimental, especially if it led to the creation of Master Mold. Something that would only create another Ultron, with the machine either determining that ruling humanity would be the best means of protecting them from mutants or seeing all of humanity as targets instead, since it would determine that mutants are still biologically human.

After Wonder Man cynically revealed that one of the agency's top primary objectives was to fill its "half-empty" supermax prison to justify its existence to the Congressional Budget Office. Putting as many enhanced individuals in it, like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, was the initial plan, but with the growing population of innocent mutants, filling up their prison would become a cinch. Just as long as they develop a better means of identifying and capturing them.