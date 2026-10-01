Disney+ Issues Death Sentence to Its Best Star Wars Show

The last Star Wars series standing already has one foot in the grave, and Disney is clearly holding the shovel. It's no secret that Disney and Lucasfilm are dialing back their Disney+ TV output after years of making live-action Star Wars shows a major focus, pumping out dozens of new episodes since The Mandalorian launched in 2019. Some were big hits, like the earlier seasons of The Mandalorian and both seasons of Andor, while others were misses among critics and fans. Now, the next season up to bat isn't getting the support it needs; in fact, it's being set up to fail.

At D23 in August, Disney finally set Ahsoka Season 2's premiere for January 20, 2027. That's an ungodly 1,247 days after Season 1 debuted on August 22, 2023, ironically, a very long time to leave Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) stranded in another galaxy.

It's a brutal wait for Star Wars' best ongoing show. With Andor finished, Skeleton Crew Season 2 likely not happening, and The Mandalorian's TV future in limbo after The Mandalorian & Grogu, it's the only live-action Star Wars series left.

Season 1 holds an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and its 829 million-minute Nielsen debut is still the biggest for any live-action Star Wars season since Obi-Wan Kenobi crossed 1 billion minutes in 2022, beating The Mandalorian Season 3 and both seasons of Andor.

However, a three-year-and-five-month gap between seasons is excruciatingly long even by today's streaming standards, and it could truly be a death dentence for the series.

According to Ampere Analysis (via Advanced Television), the average gap between seasons of scripted streaming originals nearly doubled from 12 months in 2020 to 21 months in 2025. For some perspective, no, Star Wars fans aren't crazy, as Ahsoka's wait flies lightspeed right past even that inflated average.

Star Wars

What has also become clear in the mid-2020s is that these great, long stretches of no new episodes come at a cost. A cost that Disney is willing to make with Ahsoka Season 2.

Luminate's August 2026 release strategies report calls lengthy gaps between seasons "a persistent headache for streamers," noting that annual premieres, once even for shows like Game of Thrones, are no longer the standard, far from it, in fact.

Their verdict: a hiatus of more than 1.5 years "typically leads to a reduced audience" in the U.S. The most damning data is that average views dropped for every single title in the sample of recent shows, based on each season's first 12 weeks of release.

This is where things look bad for Disney, which is clearly setting Ahsoka Season 2 up for failure. Wednesday Season 2 fell 59% after a 2.75-year break, The Night Agent Season 2 dropped 47% after 1.8 years, and Poker Face Season 2 slid 42% after 2.25 years.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is possibly the best example to compare with the live-action Star Wars show.

Its second season lost 57% of its audience after just two years, down to 7.1 million U.S. viewers. It's the closest thing to Ahsoka on the list: a pricey, effects-heavy series from a legacy franchise that some fans also take major issues with.

One pull to the light side: Luminate noted that long breaks can spark catch-up viewing of older seasons, but that hyperdrive boost is no guarantee. And Ahsoka's homework is more time-consuming than most for completists, since Season 1 leaned heavily on Star Wars Rebels, and even Ahsoka's first live-action appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Luminate also acknowledges that faster turnarounds are "far from easy, especially when extensive post-production work is required," and an effects-heavy Star Wars series fits that bill.

But the issue with Ahsoka is that Season 2 could have come out sooner, but Disney is choosing to push it out to 2027, essentially guaranteeing a decrease in interest.

Cameras didn't roll on Season 2 until April 28, 2025, 20 months after Season 1 premiered, and filming wrapped in late October. That creates almost 15 months between wrap and premiere. This is a choice, not a requirement.

With 2026 set to be the first year since Disney+ launched without a single new live-action Star Wars episode, the parent company is communicating that it's done with this series.

Star Wars' Sad, Slow Streaming Death

Disney+

The proof of Disney's Ahsoka pruning is also in the galactic pudding. Translation: this isn't going to be the first time a Star Wars series drops off in viewership from season to season.

The Mandalorian returned less than a year after its debut, and Season 2 opened to 1.023 billion minutes on Nielsen's charts. After a 2.3-year wait, Season 3 opened to just 823 million (Deadline), despite getting two more days of availability in its premiere week.

Andor is the exception, which makes sense, as one of Disney's most successful projects since acquiring the IP in 2012. After a 2.6-year gap, its Season 2 premiere week climbed to 721 million minutes from Season 1's 624 million, and its finale week hit 931 million to top Nielsen's chart (The Wrap).

Nielsen's 2025 Star Wars data even had it leading all live-action series with 7.4 billion minutes, ahead of Skeleton Crew and The Mandalorian. But Andor had rare tailwinds: Season 1 scored eight Emmy nominations, Season 2 was billed as the final chapter, and it dropped three episodes a week.

Ahsoka trended the other way in Season 1, with Samba TV clocking 1.2 million households for its premiere and just 863,000 for its finale. For Disney, maybe that's part of the thinking here, as fans already waned as Season 1 came to a close, so it's time to say goodbye to Ahsoka for good, with only the most dedicated fans tuning in.