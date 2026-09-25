The Mandalorian Season 4 Renewal Status Gets Official Update From Disney+

Disney+ officially addressed the prospects of Star Wars hit The Mandalorian returning to the streamer for Season 4. The series, which first aired in 2019, was the platform's first live-action Star Wars show. After the success of Season 1, the Din Djarin story returned for two more seasons and was primed for a fourth before plans changed. Over three years after Season 3 aired, fans are still clamoring for the show's return.

Disney+'s official help account gave a response on The Mandalorian Season 4's prospects on X after a fan inquired about when the follow-up would be announced:

Q: "When is the Mandalorian & Grogu Season 4 announcement?" A: "Hey there! Thank you for reaching out! We don't have any info to share at this time, but we'll be sure to express your interest! For now, we'd love to hear from you — let us know anything you'd like to see added in the future here"

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The response confirms what many suspected: Disney has nothing to announce about a fourth season right now. Still, the reply is notable because it stops short of shutting the door on the series' return. The promise to "express your interest" also suggests the studio could be swayed to bring The Mandalorian back if there's enough fan demand.

Where Do The Mandalorian Season 4's Prospects Truly Stand?

Although Disney+'s response isn't much to go on, the chances of Season 4 happening are decent. Show creator Jon Favreau actually penned complete scripts for a fourth season before the Writers Guild of America strike hit in 2023. He confirmed this last year in a conversation with Empire (via GamesRadar), revealing, "We were planning on doing a fourth season. I had actually written all of that. I still have Season 4 sitting on my desk here." After the strike, Lucasfilm reversed course and continued Din Djarin and Grogu's story in theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hit cinemas on May 22.

Contrary to what many fans believe, that film isn't Season 4 converted into a movie. The two are entirely separate, with Favreau confirming he built the film from scratch. The director told SFX Magazine, "You can't just take those scripts and turn them into a movie," explaining that the shelved season would have featured Grand Admiral Thrawn and teed up the wider New Republic storyline leading into Ahsoka. The goal of the film, by contrast, was to welcome moviegoers who had never watched the Disney+ series.

That said, the scripts sitting on Favreau's desk aren't a simple plug-and-play solution. With Ahsoka Season 2 now moving the Thrawn arc forward, much of that material would need reworking if the season were ever revived. Still, The Mandalorian and Grogu's box office run made one thing clear: Din's story is built for streaming, not theaters. The film finished with approximately $345 million worldwide against a $165 million production budget, making it the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars film in franchise history. Lucasfilm may well be pushed to take Din and Grogu's story back to streaming rather than build theatrical releases from streaming hits.

Certain Star Wars stories are perfect for the small screen. They can be immensely popular on Disney+ yet fail to translate at the box office when repackaged for a theatrical audience. The Mandalorian and Grogu arrived on Disney+ on September 2 and instantly shot to the top of the charts, becoming the No. 1 movie on the platform worldwide and leading in 70 countries. That dominance should further prompt Lucasfilm to tell more Din Djarin stories on streaming, which would naturally increase the chances of Season 4 finally happening.