Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Unites With Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Kyle Rayner on Official New DC Poster

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner has become a fixture across DC media, and he's made a notable return via a new poster. The latest piece of art pairs him with Green Lantern icons Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Kyle Rayner. Fillion's iteration of Guy made his debut in Superman, the first movie of James Gunn's DC Universe, and has gone on to appear in several other releases. He's returning in another major project, and DC has spotlighted him in its latest character poster.

New promo art for Injustice 2 Mobile celebrates the arrival of Guy Gardner's Green Lantern in the game's Update 6.8, and three of Earth's fellow ring-slingers tag along in the poster. The image shows Hal Jordan, John Stewart, and Kyle Rayner towering behind Guy in their classic green suits, while the undead Solomon Grundy crashes the party from the shadows.

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The artwork doubles as a showcase for the mobile fighter's newest Legendary hero and a love letter to Green Lantern lore. It also confirms something fans suspected the moment the update dropped: Guy's in-game design adapts Fillion's exact live-action look from the DCU, right down to the white-and-green jacket and the infamous bowl cut.

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The cut isn't quite as aggressive as it is in live-action, though. This one looks softer and more forgiving, which lines up with word that Guy's hair is getting an update in Man of Tomorrow.

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Fillion himself confirmed as much, telling Entertainment Weekly, "We updated the hairdo just a little bit." The poster is also among the most recent character one-sheets to spotlight Fillion's Green Lantern. He received his second-ever DCU poster ahead of his appearance in Lanterns, the HBO mystery drama revolving around Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan and DCAaron Pierre's John Stewart, after his first arrived with Superman.

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This video game version of Guy is loaded with power, as Injustice 2 Mobile gives him relentless offense, a fitting match for a Lantern with his reserves of willpower. His power ring naturally plays a significant role in his combat approach. He's able to create high-density constructs, just like he did in Gunn's Superman while battling the stubborn Kaiju that plagued Metropolis.

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Guy's lack of patience also made its way into the game. He generates Green Lantern energy at rapid rates whenever his power is capped, automatically channeling his Lantern form to quickly take down opponents.

How Does Injustice Mobile's Guy Gardner Compare to His Live-Action Counterpart?

The game's depiction of Guy isn't much different from how he's been portrayed in live-action. Superman introduced him as a boisterous, ego-driven Green Lantern with very little patience, and those traits carry over, woven directly into his stats. The game also depicts him as reliable support, which tracks with his role as a Justice Gang member. In Superman, Guy is instrumental in the team taking down the tyrannical Boravian army.

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He backed up Hawkgirl and Metamorpho, using some of the most creative constructs seen in the DCU to wipe out the nation's forces. Beyond Superman, his brief appearance in Peacemaker Season 2 proved he's dependable off the battlefield too. He joined Maxwell Lord, the billionaire who funds the Justice Gang, to interview candidates for a spot on the team.

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In Lanterns Episode 6, his latest DCU appearance, John summons Guy to Rushville with a favor. He asks him to retrieve Hal Jordan's old suit and ring, decommissioned and locked away on Oa, so the fallen Lantern can be buried in them. Guy initially refuses, arguing that getting involved in another Lantern's murder is "bad optics," the very line the episode takes its title from. He comes through in the end, though, and Hal is laid to rest in full uniform.

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Of course, John had ulterior motives. That night, he digs up the coffin, slips the ring on, and uses its remaining charge to summon the Halogram, needing Hal's living voice to open his old mentor's vault. Guy might not come across as the most pleasant person, but he's very reliable support.

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It's a role Fillion seems happy to keep playing across the DCU, describing his character as a "thread being" to Entertainment Weekly and pointing out that "the quilt of the DC universe is being assembled before us."