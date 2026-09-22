James Gunn Sets the Record Straight on Hal Jordan’s DCU Death

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn addressed Hal Jordan's controversial death in Lanterns, hinting at the character's true fate in the DCU. Lanterns made a game-changing decision by showing Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan's body sitting frozen on the Rushville bleachers with a bullet wound on his head at the end of Episode 1, raising many questions about whether the DCU hero is truly dead or alive. There are a plethora of theories about Hal's current predicament, including a second Manhunter killing Hal in the 2026 timeline for revenge after the death of Zoe (the first Manhunter) in 2016. Other explanations include a clone, a fake construct, or some other stand-in left on the bleachers while the real Hal Jordan is elsewhere.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn responded to a fan on Threads after the fan accused the series of disrespecting the character by killing Hal Jordan immediately. Gunn pointed out that Hal is the "star of the TV series" and has appeared in all the episodes so far, noting that he has "more live-action screen time" than in any other project:

"Hal's the star of TV series & he's in all the episodes so far. It's more live action screen time than all the live-action screen time he's had combined throughout history. Kyle is amazing in the role."

While he mentioned Hal's death in his response, Gunn didn't exactly confirm that Hal is truly dead, saying, "if that's exactly what that is," when discussing the character's demise, hinting that there is something more behind Hal's death:

"We more than respect him. We love him, despite his imperfections. Us knowing the time of his death, if that's exactly what that is, is absolutely not the same thing as killing him off right away. Hal is a big reason why the show is so popular with fans & non-fans alike; sorry if you don't like it."

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Lanterns Episode 6 added context to James Gunn's recent comments about Hal Jordan's death. The latest Lanterns episode complicated the picture further after it revealed that John punched Hal and took his ring hours before the shooting, the autopsy showed a point-blank shot with no struggle, and an actual funeral took place that seemingly cemented Hal's death.

However, not everything is as it seems, as evidenced by the most recent midseason Lanterns trailer, which showed footage of Hal Jordan with the same marking on his arm, nearly identical to the one John Stewart was left with in Episode 5 after Zoe treated his injuries.

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This footage could prove that Hal was partially cloned using Manhunter technology, potentially disproving the claim that the real Hal died in Rushville. Whether the mark points to a clone, a second Manhunter (possibly Noah) keeping Hal alive, or some other use of the same regenerative technology, it is the first on-screen detail that directly links Hal's 2026 fate to Zoe's machine rather than to a simple gunshot.

While things might have changed, it's also worth noting that James Gunn previously said in Threads in June 2025 that death is irreversible in the DCU, stating, "If you die in the DCU, you are dead forever."

There is a caveat, however, if the resurrection itself is the story, meaning it would still fit. If the mark means the body on the bleachers was manufactured or altered, then Hal was never cleanly killed in the first place, which would make his potential return part of the plot rather than a cheap reset.

Why Killing Hal Jordan This Early Is a Bad Move for Lanterns & DC Studios

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Killing Hal Jordan in the first episode of Lanterns (or at least make it seem that he is dead) is a bad move because it forces DC Studios to confront a choice that should have explained itself.

James Gunn's most recent comments point to a possible twist, with him not explicitly saying that Hal is dead or that his death matters. He emphasized that Hal Jordan, not John Stewart, is the star, meaning that his importance shouldn't be overlooked.

Still, with two episodes left in Season 1, Lanterns has a lot of work to do to improve Hal's overarching presence in the DCU beyond this series. While Lanterns introduced Hal as Earth's first Green Lantern, the show framed him as the problem John Stewart has to outgrow and the death they need to explore.

While Gunn can argue that screen time equals respect for Hal, the DCU's overall framework says otherwise. Guy Gardner is the definitive Green Lantern established in Superman, while John Stewart is positioned as the future in Man of Tomorrow. Based on what is shown, it's clear that the DCU is portraying Hal as a setup for other Green Lanterns, which should not have been in the first place.

Whether it's a resurrection story tied to deep lore in DC Comics (like in Green Lantern: Rebirth) or a completely original one that would bring Hal Jordan back again in future stories, Lanterns cannot afford to leave him as a dangling thread or even a closed one in the DCU.