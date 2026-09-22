2026's WandaVision Sequel Just Unveiled Its 3rd Major Superhero

It's not enough for a comic book project to have just one superhero these days. There need to be a few of them who are all ready to show off their incredible abilities. Take Avengers: Doomsday, for example. The highly anticipated movie is a who's who of the MCU. But it's got some competition in 2026, as the upcoming WandaVision sequel is also adding to its superhero roster.

Marvel Studios

With its October 14 release date nearing, the Disney+ series VisionQuest is ramping up its marketing. A trailer was released that peels back the curtain on the show's story, including explaining Ultron's return and why he's adopted a human form. Another oppurtunity Marvel Studios used to market the series was the D23 event, where it displayed a painting of a man of fire, theorized to be Jim Hammond, aka the original Human Torch.

The Human Torch theory has gained plenty of traction in recent weeks, mostly because the character already cameoed in Captain America: The First Avenger and is an android, like the titular hero. Well, the time for theories is over because the first wave of VisionQuest merchandise outright confirms Hammond's appearance in the series.

Hot Topic

Hot Topic put up a clothing line on its website focused on Vision and his friends, such as Ultron and EDITH. A couple of items also reference a character named JIM, created by Burgos Labs. Carl Burgos was a famous comic book writer and artist and the creator of Hammond, so it's only natural that Marvel Studios would find a way to honor him ahead of his creation's big moment.

Marvel Comics/Marvel Studios

In the comics, a scientist named Phineas Horton created Hammond. The public didn't embrace the Human Torch at first, but he earned their trust by joining the Invaders during World War II and fighting alongside Captain America, Bucky, and Namor. Hammond would take a back seat to Johnny Storm for many years before getting a second wind in modern titles.

While it remains to be seen how JIM fits into VisionQuest's story, it's safe to assume that he'll appear in Vision's mindscape, like the rest of the androids and AIs. There's something fishy going on in there that could have major ramifications in the real world, especially if Ultron breaks bad again. But it's nice to know that Vision has help because he's certainly going to need it if he wants to reunite with his family.

Every Marvel Superhero Set to Appear in VisionQuest

Vision

Marvel Television

The "Vision" in VisionQuest, of course, is a reference to the former Avenger created by the titular villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Originally meant to serve as Ultron's ultimate vessel, Vision decided to fight back against his creator to save the world. He continued to do good as a member of the Avengers before dying at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Wanda Maximoff, Vision's partner, couldn't bear the thought of living without him, so she created an alternate reality within Westview, NJ, where he was alive, and they had children together. When that reality came undone, Wanda's Vision ceased to exist. However, the White Vision SWORD brought online was still kicking and retained memories of his old life.

VisionQuest will pick things up from there, with Paul Bettany's character learning more about who he was and who he wants to be going forward.

Speed

Marvel Television

Wanda's magic was so powerful that the Westview anomaly allowed her fake children's souls to survive. Billy Maximoff transferred his consciousness into William Kaplan when the teenager died. The speedster Tommy Maximoff seemingly pulled off the same trick, and VisionQuest will explore how.

In the trailer for the Disney+ series, Tommy hunts for his father, likely seeking answers to a laundry list of questions. But there's clearly more to Tommy than meets the eye, as he's wearing a shirt in the footage that makes him out to be a Blip denier. The original Vision died trying to stop the tragic event from taking place, so it'll be interesting to see how Tommy's viewpoint affects White Vision's feelings toward him.

BONUS: Paladin

Marvel Television

The final hero on this list isn't exactly known for doing the right thing. Paladin, who will be played by Todd Stashwick in VisionQuest, is a famous mercenary in the pages of Marvel Comics. He doesn't kill innocent people, but he also isn't above doing shady things for a quick paycheck.

More than a few characters in the MCU have fit that same description at one time or another, such as Natasha Romanoff, Yelena Belova, John Walker, and Ava Starr. All of them turned their lives around and embraced their heroic sides. It remains to be seen whether Paladin follows the same path. However, it's important not to write him off for at least a few projects as he finds his footing in a franchise that loves to set up shop in the morally grey area.