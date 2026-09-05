Paul Bettany's New VisionQuest Costume Has A Secret Message That's Been Decoded By Marvel Fans

Paul Bettany’s new VisionQuest costume is littered with complex hidden messages, but Marvel fans have managed to unravel the secrets behind them. Bettany reprises his role as Vision in the third chapter of the WandaVision trilogy. The series follows the white version of the synthezoid as he tries to make sense of the memories he inherited from the original red Vision. VisionQuest’s first trailer premiered publicly at Disney’s D23 Expo on August 14, revealing that Vision will appear mostly in human form, wearing a three-piece suit and hardly in the white armor he last wore in WandaVision.

Vision’s new suit had strange text on it that, in typical MCU fashion, turned out not to be just for show. The meaning behind the inscriptions was figured out by fans who channeled their inner Sherlock Holmes on the subreddit tied to New Rockstars, the YouTube channel known for Marvel breakdowns. In a thread, member @can_pacis shared analysis of the suit’s text, using a zoomed-in image of the outfit that became clearer in a Funko Pop version.

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The outfit features gray pinstripes of computer code, while other markings are packed with elements from quantum physics, and piecing them together reveals clues about Vision’s MCU journey. The VisionQuest trailer shows that Vision wears this outfit in his mindspace, where several AIs from Tony Stark’s past are sentient.

One detail @can_pacis was quick to point out was "HAMILTON," a reference to the Hamiltonian. In quantum mechanics, the Hamiltonian represents the total energy of a system, meaning its kinetic energy plus its potential energy. This could be interpreted as a foundation of Vision’s existence as a synthezoid.

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The vest also includes "CONST ELECTRONMASS," which sets the mass of an electron as a fixed value. Alongside it is "me_const," which fans have deciphered as Vision viewing "me" as a constant. "Me" could also stand for memory engram, a stored digital trace of one’s consciousness, in this case Vision’s.

Markings such as "ABS(I - J)” and “CONST FUNCTION = MATH: ZEROS(N" appear to be numerical methods used to solve the Schrödinger equation. Fans figured this text likely represents Vision being trapped in his head, since the equation calculates the discrete energy states of a particle confined to what physicists call a potential well, a system it cannot escape unless it gains enough energy to overcome the barrier. In quantum mechanics, the particle is limited to specific quantized states rather than roaming freely.

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Other details on the costume, like "CONST SENSEOFSELF" and "CONST INTERNALSTATES: EIGENSYSTEM.VALUES," feel less technical. "CONST SENSEOFSELF" basically says Vision’s sense of self is fixed. No matter what happens to him, whether death, resurrection, or memory wipes, who he is remains. "CONST INTERNALSTATES: EIGENSYSTEM.VALUES" suggests Vision's internal states, like his emotions, his thoughts, and his modes of being, are equal to the eigenvalues of a system.

The smartest interpretation fans landed on was that "REDUCEDPLANCKCONSTANT = 1.05457180e-34," engraved in the middle of the suit, meant some of Vision’s data has not been updated. That value matches the 2014 CODATA recommendation, while the 2019 SI redefinition made the reduced Planck constant exact at 1.054571817… × 10⁻³⁴. This makes sense when you factor in that Vision died in Avengers: Infinity War, and that SWORD later reassembled his original body into White Vision in WandaVision. There is a chance his files were never refreshed, and he still carries the old numbers. It could also be a coincidence. These are just theories, after all.

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Another chunk of code is written in Perl. It includes "MY $PROB_SYNTHETICPOTENTIALENERGY," which appears to measure the probability or potential energy of something synthetic, possibly a reference to the world Vision has created in his head. Then there are the hexadecimal values 0x20, 0x49, 0x3F, 0x00. In computing, each represents one byte. Decoded as ASCII, these values give a space (0x20), the letter I (0x49), a question mark (0x3F), and a null terminator (0x00); together, they can be read as " I?" with an unresolved end. This is basically Vision's existential question, asking "Who am I?" followed by silence, and an answer he's set to chase throughout the eight episodes.

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Another piece of computing embedded in Vision’s outfit is "ABS(QUBIT−>[0])” and "PRINT SQRT_INV," which fans pointed out contains syntax reminiscent of Perl too. It also references the Hadamard gate, which takes a definite quantum state and puts it into superposition. That could be interpreted as Vision moving back and forth between the real world and the one he created in his mind.

Finally, there is "TEXT” and “GLOBAL _START" directives from assembly language, specifically x86 assembly, commonly used in programming and operating system development. TEXT marks the beginning of a program’s code section, so it can represent Vision’s active consciousness, his thoughts, decisions, and actions. _START is typically the entry point of a program, the first instruction that runs when execution begins. For Vision, that could be the moment Bruce Banner and Tony Stark brought him to life.

Vision’s VisionQuest Suit Hints at His Emotional Turmoil

WandaVision ended with Vision in a precarious place, and if the interpretation of the text on his costume is anything to go by, VisionQuest will deeply explore the confusion Bettany’s character was left in. The clues point to a show that returns to his origins, how he came to be, and his attempt to make sense of that existence. It also makes sense that so many of Tony Stark’s AIs are involved. Tony is fundamentally Vision’s father, so if Vision wants to understand himself, the trail leads back to Stark.

The clues also explain why Vision builds the inner world seen in the trailer, a large mansion in his mindscape where he makes it possible for those AIs to convene, including the villainous Ultron, played by James Spader. That constructed space lets him sort through the fragments of his identity. It is an attempt to impose order on chaos, to build a home out of scattered data.

Much of the emotional turmoil will stem from the foundation of that date he's trying to make sense of. A large chunk of Vision is borrowed from others. His memories trace back to Jarvis; his body is a synthetic creation made by others, and his mind is mostly code. Vision will likely question whether he deserves to exist, and that answer may not come into focus until the show’s end.