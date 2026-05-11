2026's WandaVision Sequel Gets the Huge Update We've Been Waiting For (Report)

2026's WandaVision sequel just received a major update that could give fans a preview of what to expect. VisionQuest is set to continue the story of Paul Bettany's White Vision as he embarks on a personal journey to regain his memories and purpose, leading to an unexpected reunion with past allies and enemies, including Ultron, JARVIS, and a brand-new foe, Jocasta. While the WandaVision sequel has no release date yet, fans have been dissecting information about the Disney+ series based on what was shown in the exclusive VisionQuest trailer released at last year's New York Comic-Con, which includes scenes of Vision and Ultron's reunion (in human forms) and the return of Tommy Maximoff.

According to The Beyond Reporter, Marvel Studios is preparing the first official trailer for VisionQuest, signaling that its online release could arrive sooner rather than later.

This is the huge update WandaVision fans have been waiting for, as the arrival of new footage will allow fans to unpack secrets and details about Vision's next MCU journey.

Marvel Studios

The Beyond Reporter also clarified in a separate post that a special Disney event will be held next Tuesday, May 12, where trailers will be shown, but the insider said he is unsure whether "anything will be released online [the same day]."

Despite that, the fact that this is the second time a VisionQuest trailer will be shown to an audience suggests an online release is imminent.

In April 2026, a Funko listing for VisionQuest revealed that vinyl figures for the show would be available at the end of August 2026, suggesting the show would be released on Disney+ in the same timeframe or in early September.

This estimate lines up with the October 2025 confirmation from Marvel Studios and Disney that VisionQuest is targeting a Fall 2026 premiere.

A trailer release sometime this month or in June would be ideal, especially now that it is high time for Marvel Studios to promote its next live-action Disney+ series following the conclusion of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and The Punisher: One Last Kill next week.

As the conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy, VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany, Ruaridh Mollica, James Sapder, James D'Arcy, Henry Lewis, and Emily Hampshire.

VisionQuest's Trailer Needs to Include These Key Story Moments

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Fans are convinced that what was shown in VisionQuest's trailer from New York Comic-Con 2025 is all lies, given the mysterious nature of its plot involving human versions of past artificial intelligence (AI) programs from the Infinity Saga, leading many to argue that everything is unfolding entirely inside White Vision's fractured mind.

The trailer should capitalize on that mystery and leverage it to add further intrigue by leaning hard into the unreliable reality and playful deception that generated major buzz around VisionQuest.

VisionQuest's trailer should retain some of the scenes from the New York Comic-Con trailer, such as Vision being greeted by human versions of Tony Stark's AIs and Ultron's haunting presence (as portrayed by James Spader).

It should also include past scenes of Vision's trauma and memories, such as his Infinity War death and WandaVision resurrection, to remind viewers of what happened to the android throughout his past MCU journey.

The reveal of the adult version of Tommy Maximoff (Ruaridh Mollica) must also be featured to strongly connect to WandaVision and Agatha All Along story threads, cementing its place in the trilogy that began with the Scarlet Witch's story.

All in all, the VisionQuest trailer should feel intimate and trippy, building serious anticipation for the Disney+ series.