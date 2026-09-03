Avengers: Doomsday Merch Unveils New Look At Human Torch, Mystique, & 6 Other Characters

The latest Avengers: Doomsday merchandise has provided a fresh look at several under-the-radar heroes in the upcoming Marvel film. The fifth Avengers film is bringing in characters old and new from all across the MCU, with several legacy X-Men actors set to reprise their roles. With such a vast cast, quite a few Avengers: Doomsday heroes have yet to have their time in the spotlight throughout the movie's marketing campaign.

A collaboration between Avengers: Doomsday and the snack brands Cheetos, Wotsits, and Quavers has been spotted in public, revealing new looks at a handful of characters in the film. Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, the main new character making his debut in Avengers: Doomsday, is at the heart of much of the movie's marketing and has been spotted on packaging for the Baked Wotsits: Bag of Bones snacks.

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The imagery is not all that dissimilar to other Doctor Doom marketing that has been circulating, showing Doom in his green-hooded costume (adorned with emblems from other MCU heroes), with his hand raised and the green-stained-glass window from Avengers: Doomsday's poster in the background.

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The Baked Wotsits Really Cheesy flavored bags feature Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, aka the new Captain America, throughout Marvel's Multiverse Saga. Wilson earned the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before leading his own movie in Captain America: Brave New World.

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Wilson appears to be wearing the same Captain America suit that he donned in his solo film, and there aren't any other immediately noticeable changes to his design. Captain America is expected to play an important role in Avengers: Doomsday, after Thunderbolts* set up that Wilson is building his own team of Avengers to rival the New Avengers.

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Another prominent character in Avengers: Doomsday is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, who became one of the leaders of the New Avengers after the events of Thunderbolts*. Yelena's image is featured on cheese-flavored Quavers as part of the brand partnership.

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Yelena's outfit appears to be the same New Avengers costume she was spotted wearing in the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, although the coloring seems significantly more green in the imagery, despite Yelena being proclaimed the new Black Widow of the MCU.

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One character who has yet to feature prominently in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing is Beast, played by returning X-Men trilogy star Kelsey Grammer. Beast features on the Wotsits Cruncy Really Meaty flavor.

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Grammer made his return as Beast in the MCU movie The Marvels, and will star alongside his fellow X-Men actors Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, and more in Avengers: Doomsday. In this new look, Beast is depicted with an angry expression, showcasing his raw rage and power, in stark contrast to his civil-scientist appearance in The Marvels.

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Several flavors of Cheetos chips have also been spotted on shelves (shared by @AvengersUpdated) featuring Avengers: Doomsday marketing. The character designs on each bag are much more subtle, with only half of each hero's face shown, but it's enough to get a good sense of who each character is.

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Doctor Doom appears on Salted Toffee Cheetos, depicting the bottom half of the character's iron mask (which he wears for a good reason).

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Rebecca Romijn's Mystique is a character fans haven't seen for over two decades, since X2, but she will be returning alongside her fellow X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday. Romijn hasn't been featured too prominently in marketing or trailers for Doomsday so far, but her iconic patterned blue skin and a sliver of Mystique's new outfit can be seen on Cheetos Cheese Spirals bags.

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Another hero flying under the radar in Avengers: Doomsday marketing is Joseph Quinn's Human Torch, who is one of the four Fantastic Four heroes that will be returning in the crossover film, following their debut in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Johnny Storm's face is engulfed in his signature flames as he appears on the packaging for pizza-flavored Cheetos.

As part of the Pepsico partnership, a new Avengers: Doomsday banner promoting a holiday prize draw was also released. The imagery features the same images of Doctor Doom and Captain America as on the snack bags, but also provides a new look at Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

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It'd already been revealed that Hemsworth was returning to Thor's short hair in Avengers: Doomsday after he had long blonde locks in Thor: Love and Thunder. The original Avenger has been featured heavily in trailers and marketing for Doomsday so far, suggesting he'll have a meaty role in the sequel (with some speculation suggesting he might even bite the dust).

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Sue Storm/Invisible Woman is another of the Fantastic Four heroes who will likely have an integral role in Avengers: Doomsday. Sue is one of the first characters shown interacting with Doctor Doom in the MCU, after she finds him playing with her son, Franklin Richards, in the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene. The Fantastic Four team members are getting suit upgrades in Avengers: Doomsday, a hint of which can be spotted in this new marketing.

Avengers: Doomsday's marketing is ramping up ahead of the film's December 18, 2026, release date. The film will unite over two dozen MCU characters to fight Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, leading into the Multiverse Saga's final film, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday Starts to Highlight Its Broad Lineup of Heroes

With Avengers: Doomsday featuring such a huge array of heroes from six phases of storytelling, it's been nigh impossible to feature them all in the trailers and footage so far. This has led to particular characters, such as Beast, Mystique, and Human Torch, taking a back seat in the marketing so far. However, this latest brand collaboration proves that these characters are not to be forgotten in Avengers: Doomsday.

Outside of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday doesn't have a single "main" character, with various MCU teams colliding in the film and sharing screen time. This gives them equal footing in marketing the movie, particularly since Marvel Studios has yet to establish a foundational lineup for the Avengers in this latest phase.

There are still several confirmed cast members for Avengers: Doomsday who have yet to be seen in marketing or trailers for the upcoming film, one in particular being Hayley Atwell's return as Peggy Carter. Despite Atwell being rolled out on stage for Avengers: Doomsday presentations, there's been no sign of Peggy in any trailers or posters for the film, so fans still don't have a clear idea of what her look will be in the movie.

There are also several rumored but unconfirmed characters set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which Marvel Studios will likely keep out of the marketing to maintain the surprise for audiences when the film opens in December.