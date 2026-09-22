Marvel Studios Confirms Spider-Man & Daredevil Will Reunite Sooner Than Expected To Fight Classic Spidey Villains

Marvel Studios is officially reuniting Spider-Man and Daredevil in 2026 before their eventual team-up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. Charlie Cox returned as Daredevil in animated form in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, Episode 6, "Duel with the Devil," investigating Oscorp alongside his sidekick, Finesse. Spider-Man had a brief scuffle with Daredevil during their initial encounter, and their duel happened so that Matt Murdock would be able to warn Peter that Norman Osborn is hiding something. While the team-up didn't happen, the confirmation that Daredevil will return in the show's sophomore run could indicate that the pair of Marvel heroes will eventually join forces, as they have a common target: Oscorp.

Marvel Studios (via AIPT Comics) announced a new prequel comic tie-in for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, set to release on December 9. The comic, by writer Christos Gage and artist Eric Gapstur, will continue Peter Parker's journey after the events of the first season. The official teaser included Daredevil as one of the main selling points of the prequel, strongly indicating that a reunion is in the cards for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen and the MCU web-slinger.

"Wait until you see his work on Spidey, Daredevil, and classic Spider-Man villains finally making their debut here…whoops, spoiler!"

Marvel Animation

Daredevil's inclusion in the prequel comic means that he will team up with or at least interact with Spider-Man sooner than expected before their on-screen reunion on Disney+ in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. His presence is also significant to the core storyline of the show's second season, as having Peter and Matt share a story months before Your Friendly's January 2027 premiere establishes an alliance between them when they return on-screen.

Charlie Cox was previously uncertain about returning as Daredevil in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. In April 2026, Cox said he had genuinely "no idea" if he was in it, noting the "very secretive" nature of the series:

"I actually don’t know if I am. The show is great. I was in the first season. I don’t know if I’m in the second season. I have no idea. It is an awesome show. When I did the first season of that, I didn’t get scripts. It’s very secretive like our show is, so I just got scenes. So, it’s kind of fun because I know what I say, but then I get to watch it and enjoy it."

Still, official footage from D23 Expo 2026 confirmed that Cox's Daredevil is making a comeback, complete with the classic red suit he wore in Daredevil: Born Again. The team-up between the pair in the prequel comic carries weight because it could finally be the moment where Peter has to accept that the guy he thought was an enemy was actually an ally willing to help him against his villains.

Marvel Animation

Given that Season 1 already ruined the mentor-mentee relationship between Norman Osborn and Peter Parker, it's possible that Daredevil would step in and become the street-level guide for Spider-Man, and the prequel comic could lay the foundation for this partnership, which will eventually carry over into Season 2.

Which Classic Spider-Man Villains Could Appear In Spider-Man's Prequel Comic?

Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation also mentioned that the prequel comic will include the official first appearance of iconic Spider-Man villains in this universe. Interestingly, the official D23 poster for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 confirmed that the (alternate) MCU versions of Rhino and Lizard are set to appear in the upcoming batch of episodes, meaning that this prequel could be their first "proper" appearance before their eventual on-screen debut on Disney+.

Marvel Comics

Seeing Rhino and Lizard potentially go up against Spider-Man and Daredevil would be an exciting visual treat. In Season 1, Mikhail Systevich never became Rhino, while Carla Connors worked with Peter and has not yet transformed.

The prequel comic could showcase their origin story, giving Spider-Man two formidable villains to deal with and prompting Daredevil to lend a hand, since the newcomer hero is having difficulty with the fight.

Marvel Comics

Daredevil is already watching Oscorp, and seeing the birth of Rhino and Lizard from that same facility would seamlessly integrate him into the conflict, leading to the unexpected alliance between Murdock and Spider-Man. This would allow Spider-Man and Daredevil to stop arguing about Norman Osborn, find a truce, and start dealing with what Oscorp actually made, immediately setting the status quo for the pair of New York heroes heading into Season 2.