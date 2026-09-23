Marvel's VisionQuest Gets Unsurprising Rating

The conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy is about to make its way to Disney+ in the form of VisionQuest, and fans finally have an idea if the series is going to push the envelope a bit, as its official rating was recently revealed. VisionQuest has been in the works for some time now, but come October 14, fans will get the chance to find out what happened to Paul Bettany's Vision following the events of 2021's WandaVision. Bettany will reprise his role as the robotic version of Vision, while also appearing in human form. The series will also mark the return of James Spader as Ultron, who will show up similarly as Vision, as both a human and robot.

The official VisionQuest page on the Disney+ streaming platform confirmed that the upcoming MCU series is going to be rated TV-14. This is consistent with many other MCU titles on Disney+, but most notably, it is the same rating that both WandaVision and Agatha All Along had. Seeing as those are direct predecessors of VisionQuest, it seems as though it will follow in those shows' footsteps regarding content and level of maturity.

Marvel Television

Notably, Disney+ does not describe what the basis of VisionQuest's TV-14 rating is. For example, when films get rated, there is a brief description included, telling fans why the project received the rating it did, and warning guardians of any content they could find inappropriate. Disney+ has not done that with VisionQuest, so MCU fans don't exactly know what all is going to be in the upcoming series.

However, fans can most likely expect VisionQuest to be consistent with other Marvel Studios and Marvel Television projects with the same rating. Specifically, since VisionQuest is a continuation of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, the upcoming show will likely feature a lot of the same elements as those two titles.

TV-14 Elements in WandaVision and Agatha All Along That Could Bleed Into VisionQuest

Increased Violence

VisionQuest is a superhero sci-fi series set in the MCU, so of course there is going to be some level of violence throughout the episodes. Most likely, there will be multiple action sequences, but that alone doesn't always constitute a TV-14 rating.

Marvel Studios

It is worth mentioning that there were scenes in both WandaVision and Agatha All Along where the violence was turned up a bit. For example, WandaVision included a scene where Quicksilver had bullet holes in him, with blood present, and then a couple more fight scenes where there was some blood.

Agatha All Along was quite a bit more violent that WandaVision was, though, as there were multiple scenes involving blood and characters getting cut with blades.

Marvel Television

Since both of those shows included increased violence, and, on many occasions, featured blood, fans could see VisionQuest do the same. With sci-fi and superhero projects, a lot of the fight scenes have traditionally been more stylized, but that may not be the case with VisionQuest. The show seems to be taking a more grounded approach to storytelling, and a bit of a darker tone, so the fight scenes in the series could match that energy and be a bit grittier.

Most likely, they won't be on the same level as something like Daredevil: Born Again, but fans may see the action scenes in VisionQuest be a bit more ground-and-pound, resulting in more brutal violence.

Alcohol Use

Marvel Television

WandaVision and Agatha All Along didn't really feature extensive alcohol use, but characters did drink wine in both shows. Any alcohol use in a movie or TV show directly affects the project's rating, but it is possible that VisionQuest could crank up the alcohol use, especially if it partially adapts pieces of a 1994 comic that featured both Vision and Ultron.

Marvel Comics

Specifically, in a comic miniseries that is titled The Vision - The Dreaming, it is explained that Ultron began to feel human pleasures. For example, he was able to eat, drink, dream, etc. When he started experiencing the emotions that came with these actions, he immediately began drinking, and essentially became an alcoholic.

Marvel Television

It has already been confirmed that, since the events of Age of Ultron, Ultron has been in Vision's mind studying the human race. It was even explained that, during that time, Ultron took up painting. If that is the case, fans could very well see a version of Ultron that drinks heavily.

If that were to happen, it would definitely affect the show's rating and contribute to the TV-14 designation. At the same time, VisionQuest would be the most extreme of the three WandaVision titles regarding alcohol use.

Intense & Horror Sequences

While the WandaVision trilogy has always been rooted in sci-fi and the MCU, all three projects have also included a lot of horror elements, which, at times, have made them quite intense.

For example, in WandaVision, Pietro appeared dead at one point, and Wanda's control over the town and people of Westview could be seen as pretty intense.

Marvel Television

Agatha All Along went even further, though, especially with the horror elements. That show contained actual horror objects, like an ouijia board, while also featuring possession, witchcraft, and other popular horror tropes.

Marvel Television

It is possible that VisionQuest will showcase increased horror, specifically regarding Vision and the idea that he was previously dead. There could also be some scenes set inside Vision's mind where there is a lot of horror imagery, especially if Vision is struggling with mental health.