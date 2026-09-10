'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Season 2 Just Revealed Its 3 Main Villains

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2's official D23 poster highlighted familiar villains from Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, indicating that three superpowered antagonists will serve as Peter Parker's enemies in the Disney+ show. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 spent a lot of time planting seeds and introducing street-level players in an alternate MCU, showcasing new villains as they received upgrades from a mysterious supplier. Some villains in Season 1 included low-tier antagonists, such as Butane, Speed Demon, and Tarantula, while more prominent villains took center stage in the latter half of the season, like Scorpion, the Chameleon, and Otto Octavius (the supplier behind the upgrades of these villains).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, set to release on Disney+ in January 2027, will create more mayhem for Spider-Man by adding dangerous foes for the web-slinging hero to contend with, as well as a returning villain who seeks revenge. The official D23 poster for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 highlighted the three main villains of the upcoming season. The placement of these villains in the official artwork suggests that they will be the core villains in Season 2.

Despite Season 1 ending with Octavius arrested and in prison, this Season 2 artwork confirms that Otto will return to his nefarious ways, seemingly escaping prison and donning his classic costume to wreak havoc in the Osborns' lives and Spider-Man. Given that Spider-Man and Doc Ock didn't directly fight each other in Season 1, it will be interesting to see how the pair of rivals clashing will be unique from past live-action matchups.

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Exclusive footage shown at D23 Expo 2026 revealed that Doctor Octopus crashed a gala, bent on abducting Harry Osborn. This same gala was also the site of the first confirmed battle between Spider-Man and Doc Ock, spilling out onto a nearby skyscraper, reminiscent of the fight between Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Alfred Molina's Otto Octavius in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2. With Octavius driven by revenge, Your Friendly Neighborhood's version of the villain might be the most dangerous yet.

Another villain set to grab the spotlight in Season 2 is Rhino (aka Mikhail Sytsevich). The trailer showed a brief glimpse of Rhino charging toward Spider-Man in an unknown location.

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In Season 1, Systevich didn't transform into Rhino, but he forged a somewhat complicated dynamic with Spider-Man. During a prison break sequence, Mila Masaryk (Unicorn) used Systevich as bait during her fight with Spider-Man. The web-slinging hero ultimately saved Systevich's life, forcing the future Rhino to quickly reflect on his animosity toward Spider-Man.

Still, it didn't change his stance toward the Marvel hero, with him vowing for revenge in a future encounter. Whatever the case, Systevich and Spider-Man's rematch in Season 2 is bound to be interesting, as the show's debut season left the score between them unfinished.

Rounding out the main villains featured in the official D23 artwork is Lizard. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 introduced Carla Connors as this universe's gender-bent version of the Connors scientist. She worked with Peter Parker throughout the show's debut season, and Season 2's trailer from D23 confirmed that she will transform into Lizard and duke it out against Spider-Man.

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Given that Peter already has a history with Carla Connors as a colleague, it's possible that Spider-Man's main motivation is for Lizard's containment while trying to find a cure for her before she is consumed by her animalistic tendencies.

Aside from the main trio of villains featured in the D23 artwork, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 also has other antagonists waiting to strike. One of them is mentor-turned-enemy Norman Osborn.

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As one of the dangerous long-game players in Spider-Man's rogues gallery, Norman is poised to continue his Oscorp experiments discreetly, leading to more dangerous situations and the birth of other villains.

While it has yet to be confirmed if Norman Osborn will transform into Green Goblin in Season 2, the wait for his eventual monstrous turn is needed. Season 2 needs to focus more on his push-and-pull dynamic with Peter and make it the show's ticking time bomb.

One of the lingering cliffhangers at the end of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 involved the leftover piece of the symbiote at Oscorp. The footage shown at D23 confirmed that the alien goo will play a major part in Peter Parker's journey, as it attaches to him and turns his suit into a full-blown symbiote-infused costume.

The symbiote will not only latch itself to Spider-Man, as the arrival of Eddie Brock in Season 2 makes it highly likely that this world's Venom is bound to arrive as well, making things more dangerous for Peter during his sophomore year.

Peter's problems keep on stacking due to Scorpion's return in Season 2. This version of Scorpion (the second after the live-action Mac Gargan from Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies) caused trouble for Spider-Man in the show's debut run, as he nearly killed Peter more than once during their encounters.

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The fact that Scorpion knows that he can beat Spider-Man makes him even more terrifying. His rematch with the web-slinger feels personal because he is seeking revenge for sending him to prison at the end of Season 1.

Dmitri Smerdyakov, aka Chameleon, will also return in Season 2, and his complicated ties to the 110th Street Gang are expected to be explored once again in the story. After a botched job that made him vulnerable, Chameleon made himself useful as an informant for the gang. However, his tendency to attach himself to whoever has power makes him a wildcard not just to Spider-Man but to the other villains within his inner circle.

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The official Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 poster featuring Rhino, Doc Ock, and Lizard was revealed during this summer's D23 Expo 2026.