Disney+'s Ahsoka Season 2 Now Includes 7 Major Star Wars Villains

Star Wars' Ahsoka series on Disney+ has over half a dozen villains confirmed. Following a frustratingly long delay after the end of Season 1 in 2023, Ahsoka is finally making its way back to the small screen on January 20, 2027, behind Rosario Dawson's titular former Jedi, with the character going up against a few notable antagonists to take down in her next chapter.

The Mandalorian actor Xander Berkeley teased his potential return to the Star Wars universe in Ahsoka Season 2. He posted multiple images of his character, Gilad Pellaeon, on social media in April 2026, featuring different action figures and other toys depicting his likeness. Along with the following caption, the final image showed him in a dark jacket with the title card for Ahsoka Season 2 on it, seemingly teasing his return to the franchise:

"To have achieved action-figure, funko-pop status… to have my likenesses made manifest in doll form, is an honor (however dubious:). Something old,

Something new, Clues hidden within"

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Pellaeon ranks second-in-command to Grand Admiral Thrawn, and he has made a few appearances across the greater Star Wars universe over the last 35 years. He serves as a primary point of view, letting the audience in on Thrawn's tactical genius as he evolves into a high-ranking leader in the Galactic Empire. He now marks the seventh villain to join this show's cast.

Joining him is Baylan Skoll, who will be played in Season 2 by Rory McCann after the original actor, Ray Stevenson, passed away in 2023. While the trailer only shows a couple of quick glances at Baylan, he wades through the snow as he reunites with his apprentice. He is also teased to have knowledge of a power that "could end wars" as he returns to power.

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Also coming back for Season 2 are at least two Dathomirian Nightsisters, Aktropaw and Lakesis, two of the group's Great Mothers. These characters provide mystical and magical assistance to Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka Season 1; while they were not seen in the trailer for Ahsoka Season 2, several of their Nightsister kind were featured in the footage causing havoc for the Rebel Alliance. Their power is sure to be key to the Empire's quest for intergalactic domination.

Lars Mikkelsen will make his exciting return as Grand Admiral Thrawn this season after voicing the villain in Star Wars Rebels and playing the role in live-action in Ahsoka Season 2. The trailer prominently featured Mikkelsen's antagonist, showing his return to the main universe from Peridea and his official declaration of war on the Rebel Alliance to restore the Galactic Empire to power.

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Returning for another round of action is Wes Chatham's Captain Enoch, who first debuted in the Star Wars universe in Ahsoka Season 1. Not seen in the trailer, Enoch is the Captain of the Guard for Thrawn during his exile on Peridea, and he directly commands the Night Troopers.

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Finally, Ivanna Sakhno will come back to this franchise as Shin Hati after first debuting alongside Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka Season 1. Hati is seen reuniting with Baylan in the trailer and powering up her lightsaber.

Ahsoka Villains Rising to New Levels in Season 2

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Ahsoka Season 2's villains are expected to be a far bigger threat to Ahsoka and her team than they were in Season 1.

This is largely due to Thrawn and his forces escaping Peridea and returning to the main Star Wars universe, which also left Ahsoka and Sabine Wren stranded and unable to reunite with their friends. As the blue-skinned antagonist rallies his supporters and continues working with the Nightsisters (powerful enemies in their own right), his influence over the galaxy will be incredibly difficult to slow down.

Throw in a renewed effort by Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati once they get back to their universe, and Team Ahsoka will have no shortage of foes trying to take them down simultaneously. Thankfully, the trailer also showed most of Ahsoka's team reuniting after being separated for a long time, meaning they should be nearly back to full strength for this battle as well.