Ahsoka Season 2 Villain Gets Confirmed By Star

A new interview has confirmed that Ahsoka Season 2 will bring back one of the main villains from the Star Wars show's first season. The Rosario Dawson-led series introduced a plethora of antagonists for the titular Jedi to contend with, and the main big bad is none other than Grand Admiral Thrawn. More enemies were also featured, such as Morgan Elsbeth (who returned from The Mandalorian Season 2), the Great Mothers of Dathomir, Marrok, and a pair of Dark Side Force users, Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. While the likes of Marrok and Morgan are not expected to return in Season 2, another villain has been confirmed for a comeback in the Disney+ series.

As posted on actress Jane Edwina Seymour's website, the Star Wars actress confirmed that the villainous Lakesis will appear in Ahsoka Season 2, seemingly in multiple episodes, given that she worked with multiple directors in the show's sophomore run.

"Earlier this year, 2025, I was asked to reprise my role of Great Mother Lakesis for 'STAR WARS: Ahsoka' series 2, which was shot at Pinewood and Longcross Studios in England. It was an absolute joy and privilege to be given the chance to develop Lakesis more fully and deeply. Having created the role in series one, I knew there was so much more to this character."

Seymour pulled back the curtain more on her portrayal of Lakesis, noting that her research allowed her to "develop a fully rounded character" and explore "Lakesis' Modus operandi and true aspirations" in Season 2:

"My copious research into the STAR WARS universe and the Night Sister traditions enabled me to develop a fully rounded character, grounded in Night Sister provenance and imbued with all the dark energies and mystical powers of a high order Dathamirian witch. Season two gave me the chance to work with two international directors, to explore Lakesis' Modis operandi and true aspirations more deeply and fully. This opportunity was made possible by Dave Filoni, the show runner and writer of series two."

Lakesis is one of the Nightsister Great Mothers from Peridea that serves as the guide of Grand Admiral Thrawn, helping him in his ascension to a much greater threat.

While Ahsoka Season 1 has yet to tap deeper into their origins, Seymour's latest comments suggest that the new batch of episodes will give the Great Mothers larger roles, potentially revealing more of their origins and their ties to ancient Dathomiri history.

Some of the key abilities of Lakesis and the other Great Mothers include using dark magic to reanimate Thrawn's horde of night troopers and access to mystical secrets that could be the main difference maker in Thrawn's fight against the New Republic.

Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 and will bring back its core cast, led by Rosario Dawson, Ivanna Sakhno, Lars Mikkelsen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, and Eman Esfandi.

Which Other Star Wars Villains Will Appear in Ahsoka Season 2?

Aside from the confirmation that Lakesis and the other Nightsister Great Mothers will appear in Ahsoka Season 2, there are other big bads that are slated to appear in the Star Wars show.

Grand Admiral Thrawn is at the top of the list, and he appears hellbent on finishing his takeover of the galaxy after being stuck in Peridea for years. Given that he and his allies escaped Peridea and ended up trapping Ahsoka and Sabine on the other side of the universe, Thrawn is more dangerous than ever, and his goal of rebuilding Imperial power seems closer because of his vast resources.

Meanwhile, Baylan Skoll (who will be played by Rory McCann following the death of original actor Ray Stevenson) will have his own agenda by seeking the truth behind the massive status of the Mortis gods in Peridea. It is unknown if he is still allied with Thrawn, but there's a chance that he could still embrace the Dark Side of the Force, which could spell trouble for Ahsoka and Sabine.

Shin Hati, the conflicted apprentice of Baylan Skoll, is also set to return after being set free by her master to forge her own path. There were signs in Season 1 that Shin might be pulled back into the light, and it is up to Sabine and Ahsoka to let her realize that she has a lot of potential when it comes to opposing her master.

Joining Lakesis as one of the confirmed Great Mothers in Season 2 is Aktopraw. Given Seymour's earlier confirmation that the Nightsisters will play an integral role in Season 2, it is all but expected for Aktopraw to serve as a key support system and enable Thrawn's grand plan of galactic takeover.