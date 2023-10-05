Here’s everything to know about the Blade of Talzin, Morgan Elsbeth’s mystical weapon from the Ahsoka season finale.

The latest adventure from the Star Wars galaxy came in the form of Ahsoka on Disney+. The streaming series followed the one-time padawan of Anakin Skywalker as she fought to halt Grand Admiral Thrawn’s reemergence.

Aiding Thrawn was a pair of Force-wielding mercenaries and Morgan Elsbeth, a descendent of the Nightsisters of Dathomir who were known far and wide for their use of witchcraft.

Star Wars' Blade of Talzin Origin & Powers Explained

Star Wars

The season finale of Ahsoka saw villain Morgan Elsbeth reach her full potential as a Nightsister with help from the Great Mothers. Along with this power upgrade came control of a deadly weapon called the Blade of Talzin.

But what is the Blade of Talzin? And from where did it originate?

To set the stage, the Nightsisters are an all-female clan of magick users. They actually draw their power from the dark side of the Force, making them very dangerous indeed.

Star Wars

The Nightsisters lived on the planet Dathomir, but during the Clone Wars, General Grievous was sent there to slaughter them, as they would inevitably pose a threat to Darth Sidious’ evil schemes.

One of the sole Dathomirian survivors of this attack was the clan’s leader Mother Talzin. As the name would suggest, she was the original owner of the Blade of Talzin, which she could summon with her dark abilities.

Star Wars

The weapon was previously seen in The Clone Wars animated series, where Talzin used it in a duel with one of the Jedi Order’s greatest swordsmen, Mace Windu.

The sword, engulfed in an otherwordly green flame, was powerful enough to deflect blows from a lightsaber. This is likely why Morgan Elsbeth was given command of it, as the conflict with Ahsoka Tano was, at that point, about to come to a head.

Elsbeth, however, ultimately lost that fight and was killed by Tano as Thrawn’s Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, was about to take off and leave Peridea.

Where Will the Nightsisters Appear Next?

Star Wars

As fans who saw Ashoka’s season-capper will know, the Great Mothers left Peridea along with Thrawn and his forces. These immensely powerful Nightsisters seem to have aligned themselves with the Imperial Grand Admiral’s goals.

So it seems like a given that these three will crop up again in the franchise’s Post-Return of the Jedi MandoVerse era. It’s very likely that they’ll have a role in Dave Filloni’s upcoming MandoVerse crossover movie, helping Thrawn achieve his ambitions for the Imperial Remnant.

It’s also probably quite significant that the Chimaera and the Eye of Sion dropped out of hyperspace right at Dathomir’s doorstep in the closing minutes of the finale.

All eight episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.