Ahsoka Season 2 Just Revealed Its 5th Villain

Ahsoka Season 2 now has five major villains set to play big roles in the new season of Disney+ storytelling. Ahsoka's second season is still largely an unknown for Star Wars fans, as Disney has not revealed much information about how the former Jedi's story will continue. For the most part, the most notable known information is the group of characters who will drive the story forward in 2026.

Former Ahsoka star Claudia Black indicated that the villainous Great Mother Klothow will return for Ahsoka Season 2. While Black confirmed that she would not return for Season 2, her comments set the stage for another actor to take over her role. Specifically, she and Disney could not agree on the salary she needed to "keep all [her] responsibilities going at home," as she would have had to relocate from Los Angeles, California, to London, England, for filming:

"Well, I'm going to be transparent. They picked up Season 2, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London. It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for Season 2."

While Black will not be back for Ahsoka Season 2, Star Wars decided to keep her character around, as Great Mother Klothow is a makeup-heavy character and less difficult to recast. Klothow is one of the Nightsisters from Peridea, a trio of witches who use dark magic to manipulate the future; these three witches also created Morgan Elsbeth's tattoos and bestowed the Blaze of Talzin upon her.

Returning Villains in Ahsoka Season 2

Grand Admiral Thrawn

Lars Mikkelsen is in line to return to Ahsoka Season 2, reprising his role as Grand Admiral Thrawn. After Mikkelsen portrayed the main antagonist in Star Wars Rebels Seasons 3 and 4, he took the character into live-action for the first time alongside Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano in the heroine's solo series.

While Mikkelsen has not commented on his return in Season 2, Thrawn creator/Star Wars author Timothy Zahn addressed what may happen for the blue-skinned antagonist moving forward. Before Ahsoka's official Season 2 renewal, he teased that Thrawn would "[hit] his stride" in upcoming episodes, teasing an evolution for the villain.

Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni confirmed that "Thrawn will be involved" in a large portion of Season 2, half of which is "a really big battle." Teasing a major war on the horizon, Filoni made it clear that Mikkelsen will get much more screentime than he did in Season 1:

"Half of it is a really big battle, there is going to be a war in our Star Wars. Like an all-out throwdown... Because we want that, and Thrawn will be involved, you'll see a lot more of him."

At the end of Season 1, Thrawn escaped Peridea and got back to the story's main galaxy, courtesy of help from Morgan Elsbeth and the witches of Dathomir. Now that he is back in the main universe, he is expected to rise back to power against the Rebellion, putting him in a position to take on a much bigger role in Season 2.

Baylan Skoll

Following Ray Stevenson's tragic passing in 2023, Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll for Ahsoka Season 2. Formerly a Jedi General in the Clone Wars, Skoll left the Jedi Order and survived Order 66, then became a mercenary, embracing a life outside the Jedi-Sith conflict.

While Skoll's journey in Season 2 is still being kept under wraps, McCann spoke with ComicBook.com in May 2025 about joining the Star Wars family. Feeling it was "the right decision" to carry on Baylan Skoll's storyline after Stevenson's death, he assured fans that he would do his best to do the role justice:

"I think it's the right decision to carry on his storyline, not just cut it off. We've done it before with other things. I hope the fans embrace it and I'll do my best."

Season 2 will pick up with Skoll still stranded on Peridea after leaving his apprentice, as the last shot of Season 1 showed him standing on the hand of a statue of the Mortis God. Seemingly having found what he was searching for, this should open the door for him to gain new knowledge and inspiration for his path in Season 2.

Shin Hati

Ahsoka Season 2 will once again feature Ivanna Sakhno as a relatively new antagonist, Shin Hati. Originally an apprentice to Baylan Skoll, she finished Season 1 in battle with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren, and she was abandoned by Skoll and left on Peridea.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct in August 2025, Sakhno discussed her time filming the new season, setting up numerous moments between Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll. She reflected on getting "to see Rory nearly daily," not spoiling anything about their characters, while praising the work he put in for the character:

While Skoll abandoned Hati as her master at the end of Season 1, Sakhno's comments indicated that Season 2 will deliver a new spin on their relationship. This could suggest that the two will work together in a new kind of partnership, but they will first have to find their way out of Peridea and back into the main universe.

Anakin Skywalker

Toeing the line between hero and villain, Hayden Christensen will be back on the small screen for another round of Star Wars action as Anakin Skywalker. Showing up in three episodes of Ahsoka Season 1, Christensen is expected to play an even bigger role as Star Wars' most famous villain in Season 2.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Christensen admitted that he could not share much about his role but said he was "very excited to get to return for Season 2 and to get to continue with this character" after Star Wars Celebration 2025. He also spoke on feeling "even more connected to Anakin now" than ever, as he is able to "understand his struggles in a deeper way" at his age now:

"In some ways I feel even more connected to Anakin now than I ever have. Just because I'm older and I can understand his struggles in a deeper way. It's a character that I really love and I'm thrilled to get to continue with.”

Season 1, Episode 5 of Ahsoka gave Christensen his true moment to shine, as fans saw Anakin's time alongside Ahsoka in live-action from their time together in the Clone Wars (along with cameos in two other episodes). While Season 2 is sure to use the Force Ghost version of Anakin, fans hope to get more time with him as both the former Jedi and as Darth Vader alongside Ahsoka Tano.

Ahsoka Season 2 will be the second solo season of work for Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, the famous former Jedi. Also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Rory McCann, David Tennant, and Hayden Christensen, the story is expected to follow Ahsoka and others as they attempt to return to their universe to stop Grand Admiral Thrawn's uprising. Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to hit Disney+ in 2026.