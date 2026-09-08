Marvel Confirms Daredevil Will Return In 2 Upcoming Disney+ Shows

Marvel Studios has confirmed Daredevil's return in not one but two Disney+ shows in 2027. The character has become an integral part of Marvel's streaming presence in recent years after Charlie Cox took on the role in Daredevil, which aired on Netflix for three seasons and was revived by Marvel Studios on Disney+ in 2025, with Cox reprising the part. He also appeared in Tom Holland's multiversal crossover epic Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as another Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Charlie Cox last played Daredevil in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again and is now set to return in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 and Born Again Season 3, both arriving in 2027. The animated Spidey show lands first, having shifted its release date from fall 2026 to January 2027; then Born Again Season 3 follows in March.

Marvel Animation

Daredevil's return in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is one to watch, as the Man Without Fear is set to play a much bigger role in the new season than he did in the first. The series, which takes place in an alternate universe separate from where Tom Holland's web-slinger lives, introduced Daredevil in Season 1's sixth episode, where he and Spidey traded blows on a rooftop. He then returned in the finale, which revealed he was working with Oscorp intern Jeanne Foucault, aka Finesse. The pair had orchestrated a plan to infiltrate Harry Osborn's new company, WEB, to monitor the Osborns.

Marvel Animation

Season 2 will likely expand on this thread, as Daredevil and his sidekick dig up information about the Osborns and what they're up to. The season is also set to unleash more villains than the first, which would make Daredevil's presence all the more important. Fans were given a sneak peek of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 at D23 in August, confirming Daredevil's return alongside the introductions of Gwen Stacy's Ghost-Spider, Eddie Brock, and the Venom symbiote. Season 2's trailer was also played at the event and showed Daredevil and Finesse teaming up alongside Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy, a four-way collaboration any villain will have a hard time coping with.

Marvel Television

This iteration of Daredevil is much different from Cox's live-action portrayal. This version seems more experienced and takes on a mentor role, something that also seems to be building for Born Again's Matt as he becomes a reluctant mentor to Angela del Toro, a position he isn't too keen on since he's not comfortable with Angela being on the battlefield. The animated version also has a more swashbuckling vibe than his MCU counterpart.

Daredevil's Role in Born Again Season 3 Will Be Completely Different

Marvel Television

After January 2027, Daredevil's MCU story continues when Cox returns in Season 3. The previous season ended with Matt Murdock revealing his identity as Daredevil to the world during Karen Page's trial, a move that saved her from prosecution and exposed Wilson Fisk's corruption, but landed Matt in prison. Season 3 will begin with Matt behind bars, his secret identity blown wide open, and many of the crooked cops he helped put away sharing his cell block.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane has confirmed the season draws heavily from Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark's 2006 comic arc "The Devil in Cell Block D." In that story, Matt enters the general population at Ryker's Island while maintaining the facade that he is simply a blind lawyer wrongly accused. The show will likely twist that formula, since everyone already knows he is Daredevil. Matt will need to survive among enemies who have waited a long time for revenge.

The season will also finally reunite the Defenders, with Daredevil fighting alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Danny Rand. The last time the group worked together was in 2017's The Defenders. With Fisk exiled from New York, the season's central villain is likely to be the mysterious Mr. Charles, who recruited Bullseye at the end of Season 2. Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn is also set to take up the Muse mantle after killing the original villain in Season 1.

Could Daredevil Feature in More 2027 Projects?

Beyond these two Disney+ shows, there's a chance Charlie Cox returns in another Marvel project in 2027. The culmination of the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars, arrives on December 17, 2027, and a Daredevil cameo isn't far-fetched. The film will be the biggest crossover in Marvel history, and with Doctor Doom likely creating Battleworld, Daredevil joining the ranks of the heroes is possible.

Insider Daniel Richtman reported last year that Daredevil would be in the film, although Cox denied appearing in an Avengers project during an MCM Comic Con panel, saying, "No, I'm not going to be in it, no." A Marvel actor denying an unconfirmed appearance in one of the franchise's biggest crossovers isn't the strangest thing.

Andrew Garfield, for instance, vehemently denied being in No Way Home but ended up appearing in the film. Dafne Keen did the same with her Deadpool & Wolverine role. Cox might be telling the truth, but he could also be avoiding spoiling his return. That being said, his potential appearance in the crossover is all rumors for now and should be treated as such.