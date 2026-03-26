The MCU’s Newest Female Hero Receives Her Own Poster

One of the newest female heroes in the MCU now has her own poster. The MCU's Phase 6 has a solid handful of female superheroes set to make an impact on the franchise's upcoming movies and TV shows alike. While this will include multiple veterans who have been around for a while, some newcomers are also in play.

Marvel Studios' Daredevil account on X shared a poster featuring Camila Rodriguez's Angela del Toro, better known as the new White Tiger, from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The poster features the phrase "Se Busca" at the top, which translates to "Wanted" in English, and shows Rodriguez in a white hoodie and vest as she runs for her life.

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This is not the first look fans have had at Rodriguez's character, as an earlier trailer showed a brief glimpse of her in action alongside Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page. As Karen holds a gun up to an undisclosed enemy, Angela stands right behind her, seemingly wearing her new White Tiger costume.

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Elsewhere, Rodriguez took a behind-the-scenes picture in her White Tiger outfit next to returning Netflix star Royce Johnson. Here, she is seen in dark jeans, knee pads, elbow pads, a white hoodie, a green vest, and a striped black-and-white scarf, paying homage to the White Tiger persona.

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In Season 2, Angela is expected to take over as the White Tiger from her father, the late Hector Ayala, played by Kamar de los Reyes. While Hector was killed off in Season 1, Episode 2 of Born Again, de los Reyes also tragically passed away in 2023 after a long battle with cancer.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 picks up shortly after the end of Season 1. Starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, and more, Matt Murdock will look to build a team of heroes to take down Wilson Fisk, who has now put the city under martial law. New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 debut on Disney+ on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

What To Expect From White Tiger in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

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While Angela del Toro has not yet made an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as of writing, she is expected to play a key supporting role throughout the rest of the season. Many expect her to eventually join the team of heroes Matt Murdock is assembling to fight Fisk, although it is still unknown how far along she will be in her progression as a hero.

Eventually, Angela may make her own new version of the White Tiger suit, which could potentially come out of her father's old costume after he was killed in Season 1. While her skills are still a mystery, she has an eagerness to set things right in New York alongside Daredevil, and she seems like someone who will not stop until justice is served.

The White Tiger will only be one of a few female heroes who will take the spotlight across Phase 6, with many coming into action in the next Avengers movie. Yelena Belova, Sue Storm, Shuri, Mystique, Ghost, and Love are already confirmed, and more characters like Peggy Carter are rumored to join the party as well.