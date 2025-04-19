Marvel Studios Announces 5 Female Superheroes Returning In Phase 6

When it comes to this female roster of MCU superheroes, their stories are just getting started.

Phase 6 of the MCU officially kicks off this summer with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the promise of two Avengers films, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and beyond.

While details concerning this future phase are largely being kept under wraps, Marvel Studios has already confirmed five female characters for Phase 6, with more expected in the months to come.

5 Female Marvel Heroes Confirmed for Phase 6

Sue Storm - Vanessa Kirby

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Marvel Studios' first Phase 6 film, but the Matt Shakman movie is only the beginning of the Invisible Woman's MCU story.

Marvel Studios has announced Kirby's Invisible Woman will be back for Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production, and she's likely to play a part in Avengers: Secret Wars. In addition, a new Fantastic Four clip teased Sue Storm's major storyline for First Steps and which may continue into the greater MCU.

Shuri - Letitia Wright

Marvel Studios

After assuming the mantle of Black Panther in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri will be making her long-awaited return in Avengers: Doomsday alongside her Wakanda Forever co-stars, M'Baku's Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor the Submariner.

Yelena - Florence Pugh

Marvel Studios

Following her introduction in Black Widow and a cameo in Hawkeye on Disney+, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will be front and center in the MCU's final Phase 5 film, Thunderbolts*, before also returning for Doomsday with the Thunderbolts* cast (minus Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster).

Since Florence Pugh is seemingly being positioned as one of Marvel Studios' cornerstone stars, she's a safe bet for Secret Wars and likely other MCU projects.

Ghost - Hannah John-Kamen

Marvel Studios

Once thought to be a one-and-one villain, Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost is returning to the MCU in Thunderbolts* before reprising her role once more in Phase 6 for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Since Janet van Dyne healed her phasing abilities, her character has a second chance in more ways than one. It will be interesting to see her arc in Thunderbolts*, as well as Marvel's Phase 6 plans for the antihero.

Mystique - Rebecca Romjin

Fox

Perhaps the most surprising character on this list, Marvel Studios announced Rebecca Romjin's return as the shape-shifting Mystique during the Avengers: Doomsday casting reveal.

Romjin played the blue-skinned mutant in the original X-Men trilogy, followed by a cameo in 2011's X-Men: First Class. But while Doomsday marks the X-Men actress' first appearance in the MCU, it's tough to say whether it will be her last.

Bonus #1: Silver Surfer - Julia Garner

Julia Garner and the Silver Surfer

Like Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Julia Garner will make her MCU debut in Phase 6's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but Garner is playing a version of Galactus' space-surfing herald, Shalla-Bal.

Marvel Studios has now fully unveiled Garner's Silver Surfer in the film's second trailer, though little is known right now about her future beyond the 2025 film.

Bonus #2: Peggy Carter - Hayley Atwell

Marvel Studios

While not yet confirmed, Hayley Atwell, the actress responsible for Peggy Carter both in live-action and animation, has reportedly been cast for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Both of Atwell's more recent appearances as Peggy sparked questions among audiences. For instance, while her long-awaited dance with Chris Evans' Steve was the perfect ending for Endgame, fans now know Cap created an alternate timeline ahead of the Multiverse Saga. Then, in 2022, Atwell played Captain Carter, a role she also voiced in What If...?, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and who was brutally murdered by Wanda.

So, which Peggy Carter is Hayley Atwell playing in Avengers 5 and 6? Does this mean Chris Evans is returning to the MCU? Of all the actresses announced for Phase 6 of the MCU, hers may be the most intriguing.