Thunderbolts Star Explains How Ant-Man and the Wasp Ties Into the Movie

One of Thunderbolts*' biggest stars explained how the film will utilize plotlines first introduced in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Characters from across the greater MCU landscape will come together for Thunderbolts*, following up on storylines from about half a dozen past movies and Disney+ shows. On the back of excellent results from multiple test screenings, this team-up film will be the final theatrical entry in the MCU's Phase 5 slate.

Ant-Man and the Wasp's Connections to Thunderbolts* Explained

Speaking with Fandango, Thunderbolts* star Hannah John-Kamen teased the connection between her new movie and Ant-Man and the Wasp, in which she made her MCU debut as Eva Starr/Ghost.

Teasing the character's new suit, she looked back to the second Ant-Man film and mentioned how Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne gave Ghost "this kind of control" over her powers. Not being "vulnerable" or "shaking" anymore, Ghost has a new confidence as Janet's gift makes her feel "stronger than ever:"

"She has a new suit. She has a whole new suit, which is…I named her Gertrude. She's from Berlin, and her theme song of the suit is Rammstein's 'Du Hast Mich,' so I’ve got this whole kind of different stance as Ghost. She's not vulnerable, she's not shaking, she's not an open nerve of fearing her death. It's this kind of control that Michelle Pfeiffer's character Janet gave her, which is this kind of healing where she is stronger than ever, which is dangerous."

What Happened to Ghost After Ant-Man and the Wasp?

The end of Ant-Man and the Wasp put Ghost in a new position after Janet Van Dyne used powers acquired from the Quantum Realm to seemingly heal the villain of her phasing affliction. As seen in Thunderbolts* trailers, she seems to now have far more control over her powers without the danger of fading away into nothing.

After being healed, she ran away from the scene of the crime with Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster, who told her he would help take care of her after her crimes. Whether he shows up in Thunderbolts* is unknown, but Ghost will likely still be on the run or hiding out when she's recruited for the MCU's newest team.

Many will pay close attention to Ghost in this movie from the perspective of her being a full-blown villain or more of an anti-hero. Considering the team is made up of both kinds of characters, viewers are sure to see them evolve individually and as a unit as they take on a possibly world-ending threat in Lewis Pullman's Sentry.

Following what is teased to be a thrilling opening sequence, Ghost is sure to reenter the fray later on, complete with quips and plenty of intense action. She will also take on her first experience working with a team as she interacts with over half a dozen new characters for the first time in her MCU tenure.

Thunderbolts* will come to theaters on Friday, May 2.