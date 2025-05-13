Marvel Studios Prevented 1 Epic MCU Character from Returning In Phase 5

Marvel Studios' final Phase 5 movie, Thunderbolts*, did not get the chance to include one specific fan-favorite character from the Multiverse Saga.

Coming in as the major team-up movie of Phase 5, Thunderbolts* brings an extensive roster of characters together for what is expected to be an epic adventure. With the titular team, the villainous Sentry, and even the potential inclusion of Marvel Comics' Songbird, there is plenty to look forward to.

Included in this film's cast will be characters who starred in over a handful of past MCU entries, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, that list has been narrowed down through the development process over the last couple of years.

Major Characters Nixed from MCU Phase 5

Marvel Studios

Speaking with Games Radar, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier revealed one major character he initially wanted to include in the MCU's final Phase 5 movie.

Looking back on his pitch for the movie, Schreier remembered how he "wanted Man-Thing to be on the team" at one point in the production process. However, he admitted that "it all worked out for the best" without the green behemoth in the film.

While Man-Thing made his MCU debut in Werewolf by Night, he has not been seen in the MCU since, and he did not make the cut for Thunderbolts*. However, he is far from the first actor who was prevented from being in a Marvel Studios project.

Most recently, a trio of characters were kept out of What If...? Season 3: Beta Ray Bill, Iron Fist, and Ghost Rider. Because they have not appeared in the live-action MCU previously, they were not available for use in the animated series.

Agatha All Along had its own duo of characters that did not make it into the series in Mephisto and Hulkling, both of which had notable ties to the show's leading characters.

Additionally, for exact reasons still unknown, X-Men '97 was not allowed to use Deadpool, who made his official Marvel Studios debut shortly after in Deadpool & Wolverine.

When Will Man-Thing Return to the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Man-Thing became an instant fan-favortie upon his debut in Werewolf by Night, leading many to wonder where he could possibly show up again in the MCU. Unfortunately, more than two years after that project debuted, there is still no sign of the monster affectionately known as "Ted."

This massive character was last seen in the woods sitting by a fire with Gael Garcia Bernal's Jack Russell, which came at the end of the Werewolf by Night special.

Ted has connections to the supernatural side of the Marvel universe, including a time when he fought demons with Jennifer Kale (seen in the MCU's Agatha All Along). Other issues put him in stories with the Nexus of All Realities, further tying him to events off Earth and in other realities.

While he is not expected to appear in movies like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, upcoming projects for groups like the Midnight Suns could serve as a reentry point for Ted. Elsewhere, he could be back in play once the franchise returns to the magical or monster-filled side of the story.

For the time being, Man-Thing will stay in the wings, but the MCU is sure to revisit his area of expertise soon as the Multiverse Saga gets closer to its conclusion.