Disney+ Unveils First Look At 5th Female Hero In Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24, and the series is pulling no punches with its cast. The second season follows Matt Murdock and his growing band of allies as they go up against Mayor Wilson Fisk, who is wielding the full force of New York City against them. While the spotlight naturally falls on the men suiting up, the season's female heroes are shaping up to be just as central to the fight.

A new teaser for the season delivered the first on-screen look at Camila Rodriguez's Angela Del Toro suited up as White Tiger, confirming her vigilante arc is fully underway. Despite being young, Angela Del Toro finally steps into the White Tiger identity in Season 2. In the teaser, she appears alongside Karen Page, with their back against the wall as an assailant attacks. In the scene, she's dressed in a White Tiger outfit that looks like a placeholder until she wears the proper costume.

Marvel Television

Angela Del Toro finally becoming a vigilante isn’t a surprise, given the trajectory of her arc in Season 1. Her uncle, Hector Ayala, played by the late Kamar de los Reyes, was the original White Tiger in the MCU. He was shot and killed by a corrupt cop just after he managed to beat a murder case with the help of Matt.

The unfortunate turn of events motivated Angela to embrace vigilantism and eventually inherit the mantle of the White Tiger. If the new teaser is anything to go by, White Tiger will play a big role in Matt Murdock's crusade against Wilson Fisk as she's evidently deeply involved in the action on the battlefield.

However, she's far from the only woman ready to take the fight to Kingpin. Between old faces and new additions, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 lines up a decent number of female heroes who each bring something distinct to Daredevil's resistance.

Other Female Heroes Leading the Charge in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Karen Page

Marvel Television

Karen Page has been part of the Daredevil universe since the beginning of the Netflix era. Deborah Ann Woll's Karen appeared in a good number of episodes of the original Netflix series, and her return to a significant role in Season 2 feels like a correction after a limited appearance in Season 1.

Originally, Woll wasn't even supposed to be in Born Again. It took a major creative overhaul of the series in late 2023 to bring her back. The decision proved important. The Season 1 finale saw Karen convince Frank Castle to help Matt, showing exactly how much sway her character carries in this world.

In Season 2, she is firmly positioned within Daredevil's resistance, working alongside Matt at night to find cracks in Fisk's armor while navigating a romance the actress herself describes as "a dependence, and a reliance, and a support of one another." The good thing about this dynamic is that the creative team deliberately chose not to reduce her to a love interest or sidekick. She is a partner in this fight, bringing her background as a journalist and legal advocate to bear.

Jessica Jones

Marvel Television

Jessica Jones is the biggest name joining the resistance in Season 2. Krysten Ritter returns to the role for the first time since the Netflix era of Marvel television ended in 2019, marking her official introduction into the MCU proper.

Ritter had known about her return for nearly two years before the announcement, a secret she described as extremely difficult to keep given how often she was asked about playing the character again. In Born Again Season 2, Jessica serves as one of Murdock's key resistance allies, with her role compared by executive producer Brad Winderbaum to the part Frank Castle played in Season 1.

She brings superhuman strength, speed, and durability to the table, gifts from an experiment that enhanced her physiology, and she is also an accomplished investigator who knows how to operate in the shadows. In the trailer, she tells a battered Murdock she hopes he can walk, because she is not carrying him, a line that is trademark Jessica Jones.

BB Urich

Marvel Television

BB Urich might not be a fighter, but she is something Fisk may find even harder to stop: a journalist with a grievance and a bone to pick. Played by Genneya Walton, BB is an original character introduced in Born Again Season 1. She is the niece of Ben Urich, the late reporter and fixture of the original Netflix series, who was murdered by Wilson Fisk.

She carries on the family tradition through her work on The BB Report, and by the end of Season 1, she knew Fisk most likely killed her uncle. Season 2 sets up the prospect of her using that knowledge and the power of the press to threaten the Kingpin from an angle few vigilantes can match.

Kirsten McDuffie

Marvel Television

If BB Urich fights with a pen, Kirsten McDuffie fights with a briefcase. Played by Tony Award-winning actress Nikki M. James, Kirsten is Matt Murdock's law partner at the Murdock and McDuffie firm, and she holds down the legal front of the resistance.

In the comics, Kirsten McDuffie is a former deputy district attorney who develops a close working relationship with Murdock that eventually turns personal. Born Again keeps her in a professional lane, but her importance to the overall operation should not be underestimated.

While Daredevil is out fighting on the streets and Jessica Jones is cracking heads, McDuffie's battleground is the legal system. In a season where Fisk controls the mayor's office, the police, and large parts of the city's institutional machinery, having someone who can traverse those structures from the inside is not a small thing. There's also the fact that Matt will be too busy with vigilantism to run the law firm, so Kirsten's presence and efficiency will help keep the practice afloat.