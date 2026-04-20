Star Wars Confirms This Ahsoka Season 2 Prequel Has Been Scrapped

One project intended to tie directly into Ahsoka Season 2 was scrapped, according to the creator. The Star Wars universe has continued to expand in the wake of the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, with The Mandalorian and Ahsoka building out an interconnected TV universe that ties in Star Wars Rebels, The Clone Wars, and The Book of Boba Fett. Ahsoka Season 2 is set to return in 2026, but this time it will air without a lead-in from any other Star Wars TV shows.

However, one Star Wars project was initially supposed to lay the groundwork for Ahsoka Season 2, but was later reworked into something else. The Mandalorian creator, Jon Favreau, confirmed to SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar) that his original Season 4 scripts for the Disney+ series would have teed up what was to come in Ahsoka's next season. But when Lucasfilm opted to move forward with The Mandalorian & Grogu instead of Season 4, the story was reworked.

Lucasfilm

Favreau confirmed Season 4 of The Mandalorian would have been "about Grand Admiral Thrawn" and would have followed "the larger storyline" of the Star Wars universe.

"You can't just take those scripts and turn them into a movie. There were a lot of characters, it assumed you'd watched the whole show, and it was teeing up what was happening moving into [the second season of ] 'Ahsoka'. It was about Grand Admiral Thrawn and following the larger storyline [of this era of the Star Wars timeline]."

Where The Mandalorian initially began as its own standalone series set in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, it eventually became a crossover hub for all manner of Star Wars characters and shows, including introducing Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, and allowing Temuera Morrison to reprise his role as Boba Fett.

Disney+

The Mandalorian & Grogu has a unique challenge in trying to appeal to all audiences, who may or may not have seen the Disney+ show. While the new movie will include links to other Star Wars projects, including a live-action appearance from Star Wars Rebels' fan-favorite Zeb, it appears to be telling its own story rather than playing a part in setting up a larger universe.

Favreau noted that this meant he had to "start from scratch, essentially," when writing The Mandalorian & Grogu, which scrapped many of the elements that would've tied into Ahsoka.

With Star Wars' flagship show now a blockbuster feature film, the reins have seemingly been handed to Ahsoka to continue telling the greater story of the interconnected Star Wars TV universe. A release date for the second season of the Disney+ show hasn't been confirmed, but audiences will be able to experience The Mandalorian & Grogu in cinemas on May 22.

How The Mandalorian Season 4 Would've Tied Into Ahsoka Season 2

Disney+

While Favreau kept quiet on exactly how The Mandalorian Season 4 would've tied into Ahsoka, he did reveal one key element connecting the two would've been Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn. The Chiss commander was the formidable villain of Star Wars Rebels, and returned in live-action in Ahsoka Season 1, where he managed to escape his isolation in a far-away galaxy.

With Ahsoka stuck on Peridea, The Mandalorian Season 4 may have provided a window into Thrawn's plans in between Seasons 1 and 2 of Ahsoka, allowing audiences to see the Imperial villain's impact on the wider galaxy.

While The Mandalorian & Grogu will no longer include this connective tissue, Favreau did confirm it would still show "where things are going [in the wider universe]," without ruining the experience of it being a standalone film. Trailers have already hinted at the return of the Imperial Shadow Council in the new Star Wars film, which may play into the wider plot of the Skywalker Saga and the Star Wars TV universe.

Lucasfilm CEO Dave Filoni has also hinted at plans for a Mandalorian crossover film or series in the future, which would bring together the stories of The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels, The Clone Wars, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett, though this is apparently contingent on how Ahsoka Season 2 performs.