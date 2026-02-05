Disney+ Confirms When the 7th Chapter of The MandoVerse Will Release

Disney+'s Star Wars TV universe, which began with The Mandalorian in 2019, is continuing to expand all these years later. The MandoVerse (as it's dubbed) launched a new era of Star Wars content for Lucasfilm, tying together threads from the Skywalker Saga and animated Star Wars TV shows. The TV universe has no signs of slowing down, with the seventh chapter of the MandoVerse set to release in 2026.

In Disney+'s "Coming Soon in 2026" promo, a new chapter of the MandoVerse was highlighted: Ahsoka Season 2. The live-action Star Wars series debuted in 2023, following Anakin Skywalker's ex-Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, who had previously come to fame in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels TV shows, before Rosario Dawson brought the character to life in The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka Season 1 continued to tie together the threads of the MandoVerse, bringing into live-action several of the Star Wars: Rebels characters. Fans have been waiting for Season 2 of Ahsoka for some time now, and Disney+ has finally confirmed that the next MandoVerse's seventh chapter will debut by the end of 2026.

Ahsoka's second season is expected to continue many of the threads that have been picked up throughout the MandoVerse, including the impact of Grand Admiral Thrawn's escape following Season 1 and the furthering of the stories of Star Wars: Rebels characters Sabine, Ezra, and Hera. The series, created by Dave Filoni, stars Rosario Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and Eman Esfandi.

All of Disney+'s MandoVerse Chapters So Far

The Mandalorian Season 1

The Mandalorian TV universe all began in 2019 with Season 1 of the show, which launched alongside Disney+. The space western was Lucasfilm's first ever foray into live-action television in the Star Wars universe, and audiences quickly fell in love with Pedro Pascal's helmeted hero Din Djarin and his young companion, Baby Yoda.

Set among the largely unexplored time period between Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Episode VII - The Force Awakens, The Mandalorian explored an era of change among the galaxy far, far away, and served as the launching point for a much bigger TV universe.

The Mandalorian Season 2

Following the huge success of Season 1, The Mandalorian returned a year later on Disney+ with Season 2.

The sophomore season began laying the groundwork for The Mandalorian's connected universe, reintroducing Star Wars animated characters like Ahsoka (Dawson) and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze, and bringing back legacy stars like Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett. The season finale also featured the return of Star Wars' most pivotal character, Luke Skywalker, firmly establishing The Mandalorian as a linchpin in Star Wars storytelling.

The Book of Boba Fett

Following Morrison's return as his prequel trilogy character in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm went ahead and gave Star Wars' famous Mandalorian his own series in The Book of Boba Fett.

Following on from Boba Fett's role in The Mandalorian Season 2, The Book of Boba Fett followed the bounty hunter's attempt to make a name for himself in the criminal underworld and take over the territory in Tatooine once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. The Book of Boba Fett also featured the return of Pascal's Din Djarin, with an episode dedicated almost entirely to the Mandalorian and his mission with the Darksaber, making the series basically an in-between season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Season 3

The third and final season of The Mandalorian (so far) wrapped up many of the show's storylines as Mando and Grogu finally put to rest the threat of Moff Gideon and his Dark Troopers. The season also heavily featured the relationship between Din Djarin and his fellow Mandalorian clan members, including Bo-Katan Kryze, continuing the story of the interconnected MandoVerse.

Ahsoka Season 1

After her breakout role in The Mandalorian Season 2, Dawson's Ahsoka Tano was given her own live-action series. This continued the mission she was pursuing in The Mandalorian, in which the Togruta Jedi searched for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Paired with the return of fellow Star Wars: Rebels characters, Sabine, Ezra, and Hera, Ahsoka became one of the most interconnected Star Wars series on television, uniting the stories of several familiar characters and incorporating them into the modern MandoVerse.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

While not as explicitly connected to the wider MandoVerse, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set within the same time period as Disney+'s wider Star Wars TV universe. The sci-fi series created by Jon Watts followed a group of children stranded in the galaxy as they attempted to get home, finding friendships and adventures along the way.

While Skeleton Crew was, for the most part, its own story, the series did feature a cameo from the pirate Vane, who had previously been featured in The Mandalorian.

Bonus: The Mandalorian & Grogu

The success of the MandoVerse has led to The Mandalorian making the jump from Disney+ to the big screen in May 2026. The Mandalorian & Grogu will effectively serve as Season 4 of The Mandalorian, and will continue the stories of the MandoVerse in theatres for the first time.

While it's unclear exactly how connected The Mandalorian & Grogu will be to other MandoVerse stories, the series is confirmed to include the live-action return of Zeb, from Star Wars: Rebels.

The future of the MandoVerse could hinge on The Mandalorian & Grogu and Ahsoka Season 2's success, so all eyes are on the new Star Wars 2026 releases to see what the next era of Star Wars storytelling brings.