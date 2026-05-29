Marvel Studios Unveil First Ultra-Detailed Photos Of Their Newest Female Superhero In Costume

Marvel Studios finally gave fans a first look at the initial design for the franchise's newest female superhero and how the visual department originally went about bringing her to life. Even though the MCU is building toward Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios is still establishing new superheroes and fleshing them out across Disney+ and in theaters. So far, the MCU has had a big 2026, as multiple projects have already been released and fans have been introduced to new heroes.

Jackson Sze, a visual development supervisor for Marvel Studios, recently revealed multiple pieces of concept art from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 via Instagram that detailed Angela Del Toro's version of White Tiger. Notably, Camila Rodriguez's Del Toro picked up the White Tiger mantle in the most recent season of the Disney+ show and finally donned her own superhero costume.

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In the concept art that Sze shared, Angela's White Tiger can be seen wearing the white and black face covering that is meant to resemble a tiger's coat of fur. Like in the show, the concept art shows it coming right above her nose, leaving her eyes and forehead exposed.

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The art also showcases Angela's White Tiger wearing a white hoodie with a black vest over top, with the white hood on the hoodie pulled up. Notably, she is also wearing white gloves, black pants, white knee and shin pads, as well as white boots. Additionally, Angela has the golden tiger amulet around her neck, which is perhaps the most important piece of her entire getup.

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The final design for Angela's White Tiger that was featured in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 looks fairly similar to the original concept art. In the show, she still has on the face cover, the amulet, the black pants, the white gloves, the white knee guards, and the white elbow guards.

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However, notably, she doesn't have on a white hoodie in the show like she does in the concept art. Instead, she wears a thicker jacket in the show (which does have a hood, if she'd like to put it up. Ultimately, there seems to be more white in the concept art than in the final design in the show.

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Ultimately, though, Marvel Television seemingly kept a lot of the core elements of the concept art in the final design. In the final design, it is much easier to identify Angela than it is in the concept art.

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It is worth pointing out that the concept art modeled Angela's White Tiger more closely to Hector Ayala's White Tiger than the show did. Hector's White Tiger costume was almost entirely white, whereas Angela's has a lot more black. Hector also wore a full mask over his face, while Angela just had a face covering. However, when Angela's hood was up in the concept art, she looked more like Hector than she did in the Disney+ series.

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Marvel also previously revealed the concept art for Hector's White Tiger from Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. When compared side-by-side, it is clear that Marvel's visual department tried to leave some elements of the two designs the same, while also making sure that Angela's looked different enough to be distinguished from Hector's.

Ultimately, Hector and Angela are two completely different characters, and even though Angela is following in Hector's footsteps, she has an entirely different outlook on vigilantism, as well as different motivations than Hector, which also makes it important that Angela didn't just use Hector's costume.

Will Angela Return as White Tiger in the MCU?

Angela Del Toro's character arc was closely followed in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, and the most recent installment included the pivotal moment where she finally picked up the White Tiger mantle and followed in her Uncle Hector's footsteps.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 has already been confirmed by Marvel Studios, and is actually still in the midst of shooting principal photography, but no official word has been given on whether Angela Del Toro will return in the upcoming installment. However, it would be completely baffling if she were not included in the third season, as Angela was an extremely important character and had her own plot line in Season 2.

Most likely, the character will return in Season 3, and fans will get to see her learning the ins and outs of being a superhero in New York. Angela is still quite young and has very little experience on the superhero front, so Season 3 could feature her learning how to be a hero while also including some more important character moments for her.