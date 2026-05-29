Avengers: Doomsday Directors Post Not So Cryptic Image Teasing Imminent Announcements

The directors of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday shared a cryptic new image over half a year before the film's release. Doomsday is expected to be the biggest movie release of the year, bringing together generations of heroes into one story that will span multiple universes and timelines under Marvel Studios' watch. However, after a major initial promotional push that included four small teasers for the movie, marketing has been minimal for this massive blockbuster.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo (the Russo Brothers) shared an image on their joint Instagram account. Along with the caption "something's brewing," the duo posted a simple picture of a green square with no other imagery. What makes the post even more interesting is that they tagged the accounts for Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr., Marvel Studios, "Avengers," AGBO Films (the Russos' production company), and SXSW London.

Instagram

The Russos are set to have a panel at the South by Southwest London 2026, taking place from June 1 to June 6 at various venues in Shoreditch, East London, UK. Titled "Deadline Live Studio: CLOSE UP - AGBO" and hosted by video game designer Donald Mustard, the panel will run from 2:15-2:30 BT.

AGBO is also known to have a partnership with SXSW London, which was announced in April 2026. The festival shared that AGBO will serve as a "major partner" for the event, with the production company working across SXSW London's Conference and Screen Festival programs.

As of writing, Joe and Anthony Russo are deep into post-production on Avengers: Doomsday, their fifth movie with the franchise. The two previously directed 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. They are also in pre-production on Avengers: Secret Wars, which is being prepped for release on December 17, 2027.

While plot details remain mostly under wraps, Robert Downey Jr. will lead a cast of dozens of MCU and legacy Marvel stars in Avengers: Doomsday, as the veteran brings Doctor Doom into the franchise and puts the multiverse in jeopardy. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.

What Will Russo Brothers Deliver for Avengers: Doomsday During New Panel?

Marvel Studios

With this panel at SXSW London running for only 15 minutes, the question is how the Russos will promote Avengers: Doomsday here and what they may show from the movie. Notably, it has already been about four and a half months since the fourth Doomsday trailer premiered in theaters with Avatar: Fire and Ash, with about seven months left until the film is released.

Many wonder whether this panel could include the release of a new trailer, particularly one that teases more of the plot and brings the film's massive cast together. Disney presented a trailer with moments like that at CinemaCon 2026, but it was shown only at the event and never released publicly.

The expectation is that the Russos will at least tease new information about the movie, potentially revealing plot details or new characters added to the cast. They may show the CinemaCon trailer again to a new audience. There is also a chance that information about Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will be revealed, as he is the driving force behind the film's anticipation. He was a major focus in the CinemaCon trailer, but there has been no publicly released footage showing what his take on the Latverian supervillain will look or sound like.

All this considered, with only 15 minutes to shine at SXSW London, the Russos will be sure to make the most of their time there and give fans something to get excited for as the wait for Doomsday continues.