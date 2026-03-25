Star Wars Releases First-Ever Poster For Live-Action Zeb Orrelios

A live-action poster for Ghost Crew member Zeb was revealed as promotion for the upcoming film The Mandalorian and Grogu. Star Wars' return to the big screen will feature plenty of familiar characters from the galaxy far, far away, including Din Djarin, Grogu, Rotta the Hutt, and Garazeb Orrelios. The fan-favorite Lasat warrior from Star Wars Rebels made his live-action debut in a cameo in "Chapter 21" of The Mandalorian Season 3, appearing as a New Republic pilot on Adelphi.

The first live-action poster for Zeb for The Mandalorian and Grogu highlights the Lasat Warrior wearing his New Republic pilot uniform. Since Zeb is set to have a bigger role in The Mandalorian and Grogu, which hits theaters on May 22, he is being given the spotlight to cement that claim.

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This promotional poster art of Zeb is actually used as a T-shirt design for The Mandalorian and Grogu. The shirt, alongside other designs, was made available for purchase on March 23 as part of a Mando Mondays pop-up store in Tokyo, Japan.

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In January 2026, Star Wars also released unique Zeb-themed merch, featuring the character in a distinctive Mr. Potato Head design. The set also includes other characters from The Mandalorian and Grogu, such as Din Djarin, Grogu, Rotta the Hutt, and Stormtroopers.

Other designs of The Mandalorian and Grogu promotional art focused more on the movie's main characters, specifically the titular duo of Mando and Baby Yoda.

Mando and Grogu can be seen escaping the Imperial Remnants in an All Terrain Reconnaissance Transport (AT-RT), and its snow setting suggests this actually happened in the film, potentially after Din Djarin takes down the AT-AT seen in the trailer.

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Another piece of promotional art shows Din Djarin and Grogu together, appearing as if they are heading toward another battle against the Imperial remnants.

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Grogu is front and center in this art. What makes this design interesting is that it refers to Grogu as a bounty hunter, which makes sense given his close affinity with Din Djarin throughout their adventures for the New Republic.

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Grogu can be seen using his powers in this official art, implying that the little Force user is more active on the battlefield than his stint in the Disney+ series.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu's official promotional art highlighted the strong bond between the Anzellan Droidsmiths and Grogu while also showing Din trying to motivate his ward in doing something, presumably, for the first time.

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Another look at Din Djarin and Grogu riding an AT-RT is showcased in the set of official promotional art, with the poster describing both characters as "bounty hunters."

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For some reason, Grogu and the droidsmiths are branded as "Galaxy's Most Wanted" in this official promotional art, but this message could mean that they are most wanted in the eyes of the remaining factions of the Empire (not the New Republic).

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The four main Anzellan Droidsmiths receive their own promotional art, cementing the idea that they play major roles in Din Djarin and Grogu's big-screen adventure for the New Republic.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu will follow the story of Din Djarin and Grogu as they eliminate Imperial remnants across the galaxy under the orders of the New Republic. One of their expected allies in this fight is Zeb, who can be seen leaping into action in some of the film's promotional footage.

Zeb's Larger Role in The Mandalorian and Grogu Is Good News for Star Wars Fans

2026 is shaping up to be a great year for Star Wars Rebels fans, and one of the reasons why is due to Zeb's more prominent role in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Zeb's expanded presence should give new (and even old) Star Wars fans a chance to get to know the character even more, which is also a good sign for the franchise's small-screen projects like Ahsoka Season 2. His presence sets up potential future crossovers with the Rosario Dawson-led series and even future The Mandalorian sequels.

The fact that Zeb is the first main character from a Star Wars animated series to make the jump into a theatrical Star Wars film is also quite historic, and this could set a precedent for other characters like Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, and Hera to follow in Zeb's footsteps.

Overall, Zeb's grand return in The Mandalorian and Grogu is a testament to the growing importance of Star Wars Animation's legacy.