The Mandalorian & Grogu's New Trailer Reveals Big Spoiler for the Main Villain

The Mandalorian and Grogu's new trailer revealed an intriguing spoiler involving Embo that ties directly to Din Djarin's fate in the film. The upcoming 2026 Star Wars movie will bring back Embo, a familiar Kyuzo bounty hunter from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as one of the major antagonists tasked with hunting down Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. While the trailer has seemingly teased that his loyal Annobian companion, Marrok (no, not the one from Ahsoka), is absent in the movie, it seems that Embo is far more capable when he is on his own, based on a new shot from a recently released trailer.

Star Wars officially released the final trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, showcasing a fresh look at the titular characters, Zeb, the New Republic, and some of the film's villains.

At the 1:13 mark of the trailer, a shot of Embo is seen standing over a captured prisoner, with many speculating it is actually Din Djarin because it appears to be a figure in full Mandalorian armor.

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Embo's ship can also be seen in the background, meaning that he is on the verge of transporting Djarin into custody and potentially to the ones who hired him in the first place.

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This would be a big spoiler to reveal in a final trailer if Din is truly captured by Embo, yet Lucasfilm did it anyway, and the boldness feels intentional.

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What's intriguing is that another shot in the trailer shows an unmasked Din Djarin in front of the Hutt Twins, seemingly implying that they hired Embo to capture him and, presumably, Grogu for the Imperial remnants.

Watch the final trailer of The Mandalorian and Grogu below:

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.

Why Embo's Capture of Din Djarin Has a Deeper Meaning

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By showing Din being captured in The Mandalorian and Grogu, it effectively flips the script, turning Din into the one being sidelined and prompting Grogu to step up as the rescuer instead. It will be fascinating to see Grogu's journey to save his "dad" and use his Jedi and Mandalorian training to good use.

Moreover, Din's capture sets up massive stakes for Grogu, transforming him into an equal, active partner who could lead to his own pivotal heroic moment that would draw cheers from the audience.

While the prevailing theory revolving around Embo (the 5th Star Wars villain who makes the jump from animation to live-action) is that the Imperial remnants hired him in the first place, the truth is likely more layered and personal.

It's possible that the Hutts or other secret villains (like Din Djarin's former rivals) could be responsible for hunting him down, acting as a personal payback from the underworld Din kept poking in both the past and present.