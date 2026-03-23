The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Promo Confirms 3 Main Villains (But Leaves Out 4th)

The Mandalorian and Grogu's new teaser just confirmed the movie's three main villains, but it left out a fourth group that should be considered a formidable antagonist. The villains in The Mandalorian and Grogu are a mix of Imperial remnants, warlords, and gangsters scattered across the galaxy for Din Djarin and Grogu to round up and defeat for the New Republic.

Marketing for The Mandalorian and Grogu confirmed that not everyone is a fan of Din Djarin and Grogu being hired by the New Republic to take out notable members of the Empire, which leads to the emergence of dangerous foes.

An official new promo for The Mandalorian and Grogu confirmed that there are "gangsters, monsters, and warlords" who are hunting down Din Djarin and Grogu in the upcoming Star Wars film, confirming that these three groups are the movie's main villains.

It is interesting, though, that the promo left out "Bounty Hunters" in the list, considering that Embo, a Kyuzu bounty hunter first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is a confirmed villain in the film.

Watch the official promo below:

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to premiere in theaters on May 22.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Confirms 3 Main Villains In New Promo

Gangsters

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The Hutt Twins are confirmed to be an opposing force against Din Djarin and Grogu in the 2026 Star Wars movie, and they are not someone to be messed with based on the footage from the trailers. It appears that they were the ones responsible for abducting Grogu and taking Din Djarin's helmet off as a way to threaten him to possibly stop his mission for the New Republic.

While Rotta the Hutt is seemingly aligned with the Hutt Twins, the fact that he is being deemed Mando's new sidekick suggests he will be on the side of good and help Din Djarin and Grogu out of their mess with the twins.

Warlords

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The Shadow Council is the confirmed second main villain of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and they are being positioned as the ones pulling the strings from behind to ensure that the Imperial rule's influence continues in the shadows.

The group represents the scattered Imperial Remnants across the galaxy, making them the main targets of Din Djarin and Grogu, as well as the New Republic in general.

The Shadow Council's involvement in the 2026 Star Wars movie could also hint at a glimpse of Project Necromancer, the long-term program dedicated to bringing back Emperor Palpatine (and was deemed successful in The Rise of Skywalker).

Monsters

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Star Wars is home to many dangerous creatures, and some of these "monsters" are primed to spell some trouble for Din Djarin and Grogu. One of these creatures is a Dragonsnake that can be seen targeting a helmet-less Din Djarin inside a pit.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is confirmed to feature 17 major Star Wars species, and some of them are expected to target the titular pair to dismantle their plans against the Imperial Remnants. A Mantellian Savrip can be seen wreaking havoc in the streets while Embo's loyal pet, an Anooba, is dangerous due to its hunting and killing tendencies.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Promo Left Out 'Bounty Hunters' - But They're Already Confirmed

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While the official promo left Bounty Hunters in the list, The Mandalorian and Grogu is already confirmed to feature Embo as the dangerous antagonist who is out to hunt down Din Djarin and Grogu.

There is a strong chance that Embo was hired by the Shadow Council to disrupt whatever Din Djarin and Grogu are doing for the New Republic. It is also possible that Embo was hired by the Hutt Twins instead, and he could be the one to have abducted Grogu and forced Din to comply with whatever these "gangsters" really want.

Some have also theorized that The Mandalorian and Grogu are also hiding some other bounty hunters to contend with Din in the film, which makes sense because Mando is a hard target to capture or take down.