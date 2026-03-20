2026 Will Be A Great Year For Star Wars Rebels Fans

There is no doubt that 2026 is a great year for Star Wars Rebels for fans because most of its characters will return on-screen and even possibly reunite at some point in live-action. Outside of Kanan's death in Rebels' final season, the hit Star Wars animated series had a poignant ending that sets the stage for a continuation of the group's adventures elsewhere. True enough, Ahsoka served as a spiritual sequel to Star Wars Rebels after it heavily featured core characters like Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger while also continuing narrative elements from the animated show. The trend is expected to continue this year with an exciting development.

2026 stands out as another great year for Star Wars Rebels fans because it is poised to showcase a continuation of its legacy in several different projects releasing this year, namely Ahsoka Season 2, The Mandalorian & Grogu, and possibly even Maul: Shadow Lord.

Disney+

Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Chopper, and Ezra Bridger are all confirmed to appear in Ahsoka Season 2. Following Sabine and Ezra's emotional reunion in Peridea in Season 1, the show's sophomore run is expected to mainly focus on the aftermath of Ezra and Hera's own reunion, which could set the stage for even more references to Star Wars Rebels.

Disney+

Ahsoka Season 2 feels more like a narrative extension of Star Wars Rebels because it also continues the sinister campaign of Grand Admiral Thrawn. This time, the villain is hell-bent on dismantling the New Republic instead of the Rebel Alliance to achieve his ultimate goal of galactic takeover.

Disney+

Seeing the evolution of Sabine Wren alongside Ahsoka in a precarious state in Peridea opens up many storytelling possibilities for the character and allows her to become a formidable Jedi once she returns to the main galaxy in the clash against Thrawn. It serves as a major payoff because seeing Sabine and Ezra side by side as strong Force users would be a visual treat for Rebels fans.

It's also worth noting that Ahsoka's arc in her own series ties back to her appearances from Rebels, which mostly focuses on the World between Worlds revelation and the connection to the Mortis Gods.

The Mandalorian Season 3 confirmed that Zeb is still in active duty under the orders of the New Republic, and it's only a matter of time before he reunites with his close friend, Ezra, in Ahsoka Season 2 due to their proximity to each other.

Disney+

Zeb and Ezra's dynamic was one of the memorable and impactful relationships seen in Rebels, and seeing it translate to live-action would be an absolute highlight.

Zeb's theatrical debut in The Mandalorian & Grogu is also a win for Rebels fans because it marks the first time that a core member of the Ghost crew would be seen on the big screen, adding another milestone to the storied Star Wars animated show.

Given that Maul: Shadow Lord is set between the events of Clone Wars and Rebels, there is even a small chance that some members of the Ghost Crew could show up in fun cameos to strengthen the shared continuity among animated projects of the galaxy far, far away.

Will the Ghost Crew Ever Reunite In Live Action?

Disney+

It is reasonable to assume that the remaining members of the Ghost crew will all eventually reunite at some point, either in Ahsoka Season 2 or the planned Avengers: Endgame-like Mandoverse crossover in the future.

Season 1 of the Rosario Dawson-led series already featured many notable reunions, such as Hera and Ahsoka, Ezra and Sabine, and Ezra, Chopper, and Hera. It is only a matter of time before Zeb reunites with Ezra, Chopper, and Hera as well, and this reunion could be crucial in getting the band back together.

Considering that they are now aware that Sabine and Ahsoka are stuck in Peridea, a possible storyline in Ahsoka Season 2 could revolve around the newly reunited Ghost Crew mapping out a plan to bring their allies home, which could replicate the dynamic seen in Star Wars Rebels.

If and when they are successful in bringing Sabine home, the full force of the Ghost Crew (with Ahsoka serving as Kanan's replacement) could be what the galaxy needs to turn the tide against Grand Admiral Thrawn and his forces, making 2026 a must-see for Rebels fans.