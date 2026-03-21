Star Wars Just Unveiled Its Next Jedi Master (And He Looks Great)

The latest look at the newest Star Wars project showed off a great look at the franchise's next Jedi Master. While a few major Jedi are still waiting for their time in the sun, Star Wars shows no signs of slowing down in bringing some of the biggest Force-wielding fighters into action. This will only continue in 2026, with one Jedi in particular making waves ahead of his small-screen arrival.

A new official trailer for Lucasfilm's Maul — Shadow Lord revealed the best look yet at Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki. Seen in multiple shots from this trailer, Daki appears to be playing an important role in the Maul series, which will bring Darth Maul back for his first official solo project.

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24 star Dennis Haysbert is confirmed to voice Eeko-Dio Daki, who is seen talking to Devon Izara, a Twi'lek Jedi who may later become a Sith, throughout this new trailer. Later shots also show off his fighting abilities and skills with the Force.

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While not much is known about Eeko-Dio Daki ahead of this series, he is heard telling Devon Izara, "The Empire may be our common enemy, but Maul will never be our ally."

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Daki will be one of multiple Jedis who fight Darth Maul in this show, as Maul looks to return to his villainous ways and show off his impressive lightsaber skills in battle.

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Eeko-Dio Daki will be one of a few Jedi featured in Star Wars projects being released in 2026. On the big screen, the fan-favorite Grogu (formerly Baby Yoda will get that honor when The Mandalorian and Grogu is released in theaters on May 22. Revealed to have a connection to the Force early in The Mandalorian, Grogu has since gone through Jedi training with Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano.

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Speaking of Ahsoka Tano, she spent years training as a Jedi before leaving the Order in The Clone Wars. Still working with her team from the Ghost ship, she remains a powerful fighter, skilled with the Force and a lightsaber, as she comes back into action for Ahsoka Season 2 later this year.

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Also coming back for Ahsoka Season 2 is Ezra Bridger, portrayed in live action by Eman Esfandi. While he will return with a major change to his facial hair, he continues to build on his skills as a Jedi, originally training under Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars Rebels.

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Another Ahsoka and Rebels regular returning to action this year is Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo. Despite having low natural Force sensitivity, Sabine trained in the Jedi arts with Ahsoka Tano to hone her skills.

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One former Jedi, who now leans toward the Dark Side of the Force, is former General Baylan Skoll. Originally played by the late Ray Stevenson and being played in Season 2 by Jumanji: The Next Level's Rory McCann, Skoll is allied with Morgan Elsbeth after the Empire's fall.

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Finally, 2026 will show the return of one of the most famous Jedi in Star Wars history, Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker. Seen as a Force Ghost in Ahsoka Season 1, he will return in a similar role in Season 2, reuniting with his old Padawan as she continues forward on her journey.

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Maul — Shadow Lord will be one of about half a dozen new Star Wars projects being released in 2026. Starring Sam Witwer, Dennis Haysbert, Steve Blum, Richard Ayoade, and Gideon Adlon, the show will center on Maul rebuilding his criminal syndicate on the planet Janix, highlighting his quest for vengeance after the Empire's fall. Maul — Shadow Lord will begin streaming on Disney+ on Monday, April 6.

The new trailer for Maul — Shadow Lord can be seen below:

Other Jedi Who Could Return in 2026

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Outside of the aforementioned Force users, a handful of other Jedi or former Jedi may be in place to return this year.

A spin-off of Star Wars: Visions, titled Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, is expected to be released on Disney+ in 2026. This will show the continuing story of Lah Kara, last seen boarding a ship after escaping bounty hunters and vowing to become strong with the Force to rescue her father, Lah Zhima.

Additionally, Ahsoka is expected to bring back Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati, who was an apprentice to Baylan Skoll in Season 1. While her story is unclear, she is expected to be a powerful fighter after uniting with bandits on Peridea.

Ahsoka may also bring back a former Jedi named Marrok, who perished in a lightsaber fight with Ahsoka. However, green smoke came out of his body when Ahsoka struck him down, indicating he may be a creation of the Nightsisters of Dathomir rather than a true living being.

While other Jedi outside of these options may be in line to appear in new projects this year, fans will be eager to see how the Force continues to make an impact with those already confirmed to return.