The Batman Part 2 Star Reveals Reduced Role in Sequel

One of The Batman's key cast members will have a smaller role in the sequel. The Batman: Part II is a direct continuation of Robert Pattinson's Batman tale, with director Matt Reeves and many of the same cast on board. In the four years since The Batman was released, the universe has also expanded, providing Colin Farrell's Oz Cobb with his own series in The Penguin.

While Farrell's Penguin has become a standout in the Batman Epic Crime Saga, it appears his screen time may be reduced in The Batman: Part 2. Farrell spoke to Collider about his role in the film, revealing he had not yet traveled to London to begin filming. The Penguin star added that the film's script is "extraordinary," but that he "[hasn't] got much to do on it" this time around. As for his schedule, Farrell said he'd "be there for a few weeks," which in the scheme of things is only a small blip in The Batman 2's lengthy shooting schedule.

“It'll be an amazing set to be on. The script, I’ve said before, and you know, I said it to you, it’s extraordinary. It really is. Matt is just so brilliant, and he just cares so deeply about the stories he tells. I will go fly to London in four or five weeks. I haven’t got much to do on it, but I’ll go for four or five weeks. I’ll be there for a few weeks. I’m so excited to see it as a fan.”

Farrell expanded on his involvement in The Batman 2 to Screen Rant, further narrowing his screen time by confirming, "I'm only in two scenes,":

"I'm only in two scenes, which is great because it means I can enjoy the rest of the film."

Warner Bros.

Cobb was introduced in The Batman as a henchman for mob boss Carmine Falcone, and while he didn't have many scenes, what he did have left an impact (particularly the infamous car chase). In the vacuum that Falcone's death caused, the Rogues Gallery villain rose to claim his infamous title in The Penguin. The HBO spin-off takes place between The Batman and The Batman: Part II, so anything from here on should see Oz in a new position of power.

The Batman Part 2 only began filming recently after a several-year gap. There is still a lot left unknown about the DC sequel, although characters like Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis' Alfred Pennyworth are confirmed to return. Reeves has also cast Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson in The Batman Part 2, supposedly as Harvey Dent and his wife, Gilda. The Batman: Part 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on October 1, 2027.

The Penguin’s Smaller Role in The Batman 2 Might Not Be a Bad Thing

HBO

For months, the only casting fans have been focused on is the villain in The Batman 2, which Reeves has hinted will be a character who hasn't really been done on screen before. Therefore, it was never expected that the Penguin would be the main antagonist in The Batman 2 (nor is his nemesis, Sofia Falcone), but that might not be the worst news.

For one, Farrell's character made a short but sharp impression in The Batman, enough to lead to his own HBO show. Farrell made it clear that, even without a huge amount of screentime, the Penguin left a mark, and two scenes might be enough to do the same in The Batman Part 2.

Seeing less of Oz Cobb also opens the door for his story to be continued elsewhere, maybe in The Penguin Season 2. The creators have been cagey about whether a second season of the HBO show is happening, with showrunner Lauren LeFranc stipulating, "I think it just has to be the right [story]."

That right story may be in reach depending on how The Batman 2 pans out. The sequel could set up Farrell's character for an exciting new arc that could be explored in another season of the HBO show. Therefore, it's better that fans see less of the Penguin now, in The Batman 2, so his story isn't undercut to fit an ensemble film and can instead be explored in greater depth in another season of his own show.