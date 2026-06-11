Marvel Fuels X-Force Team Debut Hopes With New Deadpool & Wolverine Toy

Marvel is fueling fresh hopes for an X-Force team project with a brand new Deadpool & Wolverine toy. X-Force, the covert mutant squad that handles the dirty work the X-Men won’t touch, never caught a break in live action. 20th Century Fox came close to giving the team its own movie, and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson even recruited a version of the group in Deadpool 2, only to watch most of his new teammates die within minutes of their debut.

Hasbro just revealed a Marvel Legends figure that puts Deadpool in his X-Force costume, a gray, black, and red suit that never appeared on the big screen. The figure belongs to the company’s Deadpool & Wolverine Concept Art collection, a line that recreates designs developed for the 2024 film that ultimately went unused. The reveal also arrives at a curious moment, as chatter about an MCU X-Force movie keeps growing louder.

Hasbro

The six-inch figure features two katanas, a knife, swappable hands, and Deadpool’s gold Desert Eagle pistols. An X insignia on the chest ties the design to the wider mutant brand.

Hasbro

The look pulls directly out of Marvel Comics, where Wade Wilson wore the muted suit as a member of Wolverine’s secret kill squad in the Uncanny X-Force era.

Hasbro

Fox developed an X-Force movie for the better part of a decade. Jeff Wadlow took the first crack at a script back in 2013, Joe Carnahan briefly stepped in, and Drew Goddard eventually signed on in 2017 to write and direct, with Reynolds, Josh Brolin’s Cable, and Zazie Beetz’s Domino set to star. Disney’s purchase of Fox in 2019 killed the project before cameras ever rolled, and X-Force co-creator Rob Liefeld publicly called the film a victim of the merger.

Hasbro/Marvel Studios

The brand survived, though. Deadpool & Wolverine brought back Shatterstar and Peter, two members of Wade’s original squad. Also, X-Men ’97 Season 2 will feature a full X-Force lineup led by Cable, alongside Jubilee, Sunspot, Archangel, and Psylocke. Deadpool, oddly enough, is absent from that roster.

Why an MCU X-Force Movie Feels Closer Than Ever

Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds keeps pointing toward a team-focused future for his character. Speaking on TODAY’s Sunday Sitdown Live, Reynolds admitted he won’t "center" Deadpool again, calling him "a guy that’s great in a group:"

“I don’t think I’m going to center [Deadpool] again. I think he’s a supporting character, you know? He’s a guy that’s great in a group.”

He doubled down in a separate chat with The Hollywood Reporter, saying a fourth solo movie would feel "iterative and redundant." Reynolds also confirmed he already wrote "some stuff" for his next Marvel project, which will reportedly team the Merc with a Mouth with three or four other mutants. No group in Marvel’s catalog fits that description better than X-Force.

This is where the new figure becomes more than shelf candy. Its existence confirms Marvel Studios designed an X-Force costume for Deadpool during Deadpool & Wolverine’s development, so the suit fans want to see already exists in the studio’s archives. If Reynolds’ team-up script moves forward, a live-action X-Force uniform wouldn’t need to start from a blank page.

The circumstances surrounding the team have also completely changed. Goddard’s film fell apart over studio politics rather than any lack of interest, and Deadpool & Wolverine’s billion-dollar box office later proved how much appetite exists for Wade Wilson on the big screen.

Although he hasn't been confirmed, there's a chance Deadpool appears in Avengers: Doomsday this December or in Secret Wars next year. If he does feature, it would give Marvel an obvious stage to reveal whatever comes next for the character.

More excitingly, the MCU will usher in its mutant era after Secret Wars, making an X-Force team-up all the more likely. This little plastic mercenary by Hasbro suggests the idea could already be on somebody’s desk at Marvel Studios.