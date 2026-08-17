Avengers: Doomsday Theory Explains Why Doctor Doom Uses Both Red & Green Magic

Marvel Studios has depicted Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom using magic with different colors in Avengers: Doomsday's marketing, and there may be a specific explanation as to why. Avengers: Doomsday is next up on Marvel's movie slate, and the film is expected to be a big one, as it will finally introduce the MCU's version of Doctor Doom to the world. Although Doomsday won't be released until December 18, Marvel Studios has already revealed footage from the upcoming film in the form of teasers and trailers.

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Throughout all of Doomsday's marketing, Marvel has showcased Doctor Doom's magic on multiple occasions. This isn't a surprise, as magic is a massive element of Doom's character and a powerful weapon for him, but many are wondering exactly why some instances feature Doom using green magic while others showcase his magic as red.

For the most part, Doom has been depicted as using green magic. Green is the color that is most commonly associated with Doom, and it seems as though he will utilize his green magic more than the red throughout the film.

In the trailer that was most recently released at Disney's D23 event, at the end of the footage, Doom was shown using green magic to raise a group of Sentinels off the ground. Notably, as this is happening, Doom says, "Hell answers to me."

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It is possible that Doom's green magic/power could be sourced from Hell itself. This would undoubtedly make him the most imposing and frightening character in MCU history, as no character has literally had power over Hell.

Interestingly, this theory could be backed up by the fact that another MCU villain, Hela (who was Thor's sister and the main antagonist of Thor: Ragnarok), also had green magic/powers. Notably, Hela is the Goddess of Death, which is extremely similar in nature to Hell. Asgardian magic is often depicted as green anyway, as characters like Sylvie were able to use magic. So even if Doom's green magic isn't directly tied to Hell, it could still come from Asgard.

Therefore, it could be explained that Doom has conquered Hell and that his powers could come from there. It is worth noting that, in the comics, Doom had a deep connection to Hell anyway. Specifically, he sacrificed his love, Valeria, in order to be granted powers from demons. He also sent Franklin Richards to Hell and spent time down there himself.

So, Doom's green powers could come from Hell or demons, but his red magic is still unexplained. Interestingly, Doom's red magic looks quite similar to Wanda Maximoff's red powers, which have been explained as Chaos magic.

For reference, Avengers: Doomsday merchandise has surfaced, and one particular figure of Doom includes red magic that can be placed on his hands.

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Essentially, Chaos magic is an extremely powerful form of magic that allows the user to warp the fabric of existence. Wanda used her Chaos magic most notably in WandaVision and in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both of those projects showcased just how powerful (and dangerous) Chaos magic is, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Doom had access to it.

It is worth noting that, in the past, there has been a link between magic and the Infinity Stones. For example, when Doctor Strange (who could be in Doomsday) channeled the Time Stone through the Eye of Agamotto, that magic was green since the Time Stone was green.

Therefore, it is possible that Doctor Doom could be using magic that stems from the Infinity Stones. If that is the case, his green magic would come from the Time Stone (which would explain how he is able to raise the Sentinels), and the red magic would come from the Reality Stone.

However, there is not always a direct correlation between magic and the Infinity Stones. For instance, Hela never had any connection to the Time Stone, but her magic is still green. So, while it is a possibility that Doom could be using the Infinity Stones, fans won't know for sure until Avengers: Doomsday is released.

The only other possible explanation for why Doom has different colored powers is that they could be tied to the Latverian witches. For reference, Marvel Studios revealed that there will be different Latverian witches in Avengers: Doomsday who will be connected to Doom.

Each of these withces is represented by a different color, and one of them happens to be green. It is possible that Doom's green magic could be connected to that specific witch. However, there is no red witch, which wouldn't explain the source of his red magic, but there is a witch who is somewhat orange.

While it is a possibility, that theory is a bit of a stretch, and likely isn't true. But nothing is out of the question, so it is still worth mentioning.

The full new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday can be seen below:

Will Doctor Doom Have Other Colors of Magic in Avengers: Doomsday?

So far, the footage that has been released from Avengers: Doomsday, as well as other marketing materials, has proved that Doctor Doom will have at least two different colors of magic. Logically, one would have to assume that he could possess even more magic and that it could be other colors.

Now, if the theory about Doom's magic connecting to the Infinity Stones is true, then he could have magic that appears in up to six different colors, with a different stone being the source of a different type of magic, and each type having a different color.

However, assuming there is no connection to the Infinity Stones, it is possible that Doom could be in possession of all of the different types of magic that have been featured in the MCU. The green magic could be from Asgard or Hell, and the red magic from Chaos. In the MCU, Eldritch magic (the magic used by Doctor Strange and the Ancient One, for example) is orange.

Doctor Doom could absolutely be able to use Eldritch magic in Avengers: Doomsday, and if he did, it would absolutely be orange.

In the MCU, there is also Dark magic, as seen in projects like Agatha All Along. That magic is purple, and, once again, could be utilized by Doom.

Therefore, it is possible that Doom could have other colors of magic if he has mastered the other forms that have been present in the MCU. However, it is also worth noting that Doom himself may not be in possession of them, but could have other characters serving him who are gifted with those powers that he himself doesn't have.